ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.11.2021 Social News

E/R: Begoro residents lament poor town roads; blames MP, DCE and party executives

By Amoah-Asare Isaac || Contributor
E/R: Begoro residents lament poor town roads; blames MP, DCE and party executives
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Residents of Begoro in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern region are calling for government urgent intervention to address the current poor state of Begoro town roads.

According to residents, the bad state of the town roads has had negative effect on the economic activities of the community and its surrounding towns.

Nana Owiredu Agyarko Mintah II, Akyem Abuakwa Benkum Ankobeahene and Fanteakwa Ankobeahene in an encounter with the media emphasised that the situation is worrying as most residents even find it difficult to access roads to their various homes, especially in a vehicle.

He indicated that in case of emergencies, people have to go through a lot of challenges and sometimes the difficulty in getting the Fire Service or Ambulance Service to attend to emergency situations.

Nana Owiredu Agyarko Mintah II expressed worry at the executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party and government appointees in the area for failing to spearhead the construction of the town roads to ease activities of residents and businesses.

He expressed disappointment in the District Chief Executive, the Member of Parliament as well as leadership of the party for failing to lobby for the construction of the roads.

Meanwhile, some residents who could not hide their anger at the situation appealed to President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency re-award the contract to other competent contractors who have the capabilities to construct the roads.

They complained the situation has also affected their businesses as people from other communities, especially farmers find it difficult to transport their farm produce to Begoro market centre to sell.

Residents of Begoro got relieved last year as the Osiem-Begoro road saw a facelift but the town roads are yet to see any improvement despite being awarded on contract.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
We are suffering, I bet no one will advise their sisters to marry a driver – True Drivers Union lament amid fuel price hikes
10.11.2021 | Social News
Kasoa: Dead baby found in a box around Central Mosque area
10.11.2021 | Social News
Parliament stopped receiving memos on anti-gay bill - Bernard Ahiafor
10.11.2021 | Social News
NADMO has no plans to construct evacuation centres to assist tidal waves victims - PRO
10.11.2021 | Social News
Ghana’s delegation to Glasgow had no climate change experts – ASEPA
10.11.2021 | Social News
'Partnerships is key to preventing violent extremism'
10.11.2021 | Social News
Defense Minister leads delegation to Dagbon King over warmongers
10.11.2021 | Social News
There's no judgement day; either the Bible is wrong or God doesn't know what He's about – Pastor reveals
10.11.2021 | Social News
Implementation of Cylinder Recirculation Module to begin in 2022 – NPA
10.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line