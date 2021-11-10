E/R: Begoro residents lament poor town roads; blames MP, DCE and party executives

Residents of Begoro in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern region are calling for government urgent intervention to address the current poor state of Begoro town roads.

According to residents, the bad state of the town roads has had negative effect on the economic activities of the community and its surrounding towns.

Nana Owiredu Agyarko Mintah II, Akyem Abuakwa Benkum Ankobeahene and Fanteakwa Ankobeahene in an encounter with the media emphasised that the situation is worrying as most residents even find it difficult to access roads to their various homes, especially in a vehicle.

He indicated that in case of emergencies, people have to go through a lot of challenges and sometimes the difficulty in getting the Fire Service or Ambulance Service to attend to emergency situations.

Nana Owiredu Agyarko Mintah II expressed worry at the executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party and government appointees in the area for failing to spearhead the construction of the town roads to ease activities of residents and businesses.

He expressed disappointment in the District Chief Executive, the Member of Parliament as well as leadership of the party for failing to lobby for the construction of the roads.

Meanwhile, some residents who could not hide their anger at the situation appealed to President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency re-award the contract to other competent contractors who have the capabilities to construct the roads.

They complained the situation has also affected their businesses as people from other communities, especially farmers find it difficult to transport their farm produce to Begoro market centre to sell.

Residents of Begoro got relieved last year as the Osiem-Begoro road saw a facelift but the town roads are yet to see any improvement despite being awarded on contract.