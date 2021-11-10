ModernGhana logo
10.11.2021 Headlines

Rev. Owusu Bempah re-arrested

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has been re-arrested by the police pending fresh charges against him.

The pastor has been standing trial alongside two others for threatening to kill Nana Agradaa.

The three were re-arrested shortly after they got discharged by the circuit court presided over by Her Honour Afia Owusua Appiah.

It followed a prayer to the court by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey for the accused persons to be discharged in connection with the earlier charges levelled against them.

Their first arrest followed the wide circulation of a video on social media that captured the pastor’s aides brandishing a gun as they threatened to kill Nana Agradaa.

They pleaded not guilty.

The court granted Rev. Owusu Bempah a self-recognisance bail of GHS 100,000.

His aides were each granted bail of GHS100,000 with two sureties.

Also, the pastor was granted a GHS400,000 bail in another case in which he, together with three others: Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum, was charged for causing harm and unlawful damage to a police vehicle.

They will appear before the court on 15 November 2021 over these charges.

---classfmonline.com

