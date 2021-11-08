ModernGhana logo
08.11.2021

We aren’t sleeping on our job — Jekora Ventures rubbishes media reports as it clears refuse at Adenta Flats

We aren't sleeping on our job — Jekora Ventures rubbishes media reports as it clears refuse at Adenta Flats
Private Waste Management Company, Jekora Ventures Limited has refuted media reports that it is sleeping on its job, hence the recent heaps of refuse at some sections of the Adenta Flats in the Adentan Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

According to the company, it has been collecting refuse promptly despite challenges regarding the lack of proper disposal sites.

Managing Director of Jekora Ventures limited, Immanuel Nartey-Tokoli who made the statement explained that challenges of waste management regarding the long distance between refuse collection points to dumping sites vis-a-vis very low, non-cost recovery monthly fees paid by clients have made their work difficult.

He noted that the challenges of not having increment in waste collection fees since 2018 coupled with the long distances to be disposed off in the face of monumental increases in cost of operations and maintenance of equipment have made it difficult for them to break even.

He said, for some, if not most areas, beneficiaries of services still continue to pay a monthly service fee of GHc20.00 which is woefully inadequate.

He called on government especially the local government ministry together with the MMDAs to adjust the Assembly-imposed fees on waste (refuse) collection.

"The rates have to be cost recovery, commensurate with the expected quality of service delivery standards. Ghc20.00 can not even buy 1gallon of fuel!" Mr Nartey-Tokoli said this when Jekora Ventures cleared a heap of refuse which were piled at some section of the Adenta SSNIT Flats last Friday, before the weekend.

