Dampare visits night duty officers in North East, Northern Regions

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and his team on Friday, October 22 visited night barrier and night patrol duty men on the Tamale-Walewale – Bolgatanga road.

He commenced the night visits after seeing to the successful evacuation of three injured police officers and two deceased officers from Tamale to Accra.

During the visits, he listened to the needs and concerns of the personnel and urged them to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

He reminded them to work with integrity and strive to uphold the name of the service at all times.

He assured them that the Police Administration will stand with any officer who does the right thing.

With him on the visit were the Northern Regional Police Commander, COP/Mr Timothy Yoosa Bonga, North East Regional Commander, DCOP/Mr. Moses Ali Kpeachin and other Senior Officers of the Tamale Regional Police Command.

“We wish to urge the good people of Ghana to continue to support us in our quest to ensure law and order in the country,” a statement said.

