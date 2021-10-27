ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.10.2021 Social News

Dampare visits night duty officers in North East, Northern Regions

Dampare visits night duty officers in North East, Northern Regions
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and his team on Friday, October 22 visited night barrier and night patrol duty men on the Tamale-Walewale – Bolgatanga road.

He commenced the night visits after seeing to the successful evacuation of three injured police officers and two deceased officers from Tamale to Accra.

During the visits, he listened to the needs and concerns of the personnel and urged them to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

He reminded them to work with integrity and strive to uphold the name of the service at all times.

He assured them that the Police Administration will stand with any officer who does the right thing.

With him on the visit were the Northern Regional Police Commander, COP/Mr Timothy Yoosa Bonga, North East Regional Commander, DCOP/Mr. Moses Ali Kpeachin and other Senior Officers of the Tamale Regional Police Command.

“We wish to urge the good people of Ghana to continue to support us in our quest to ensure law and order in the country,” a statement said.

— 3news.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
‘You’ve smashed a major glass ceiling’- Mary Chinery-Hesse tells first female UG VC
27.10.2021 | Social News
Deliver us from rogues hindering our growth – New UG VC 'begs' Akufo-Addo
27.10.2021 | Social News
Government’s meeting with striking Health Services Workers’ Union ends inconclusive
27.10.2021 | Social News
Ban on ‘aboboyaa’ on highways need legal backing – Minority
27.10.2021 | Social News
Oyarifa Residents Demand Demolition Of Shopping Mall Over Health Risks
26.10.2021 | Social News
DANSYN ISO Organizes National Acceleration Pitch Event
26.10.2021 | Social News
Law Enforcement Agencies and Community Child Protection Committees Trained on Anti-CLaT Legislations
26.10.2021 | Social News
Abed Bandim Sponsor Mock Exams for BECE Candidates
26.10.2021 | Social News
MCE for West Gonja attends orientation ceremony for newly confirmed MMDCE's
27.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line