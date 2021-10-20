Development is my priority — Toase chief assure residents

Listen to article

Otumfuo Brempong Hene, Nana Yim Awere Ababio who is also Toasehene and Head of Yim Awere Stool in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region says developmental projects for his jurisction is his priority to showcase the love and confidence reposed in him by His Majesty Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He said this as held a free health screening and free drugs for the people of Toase.

Nana Yim Awere, who is less than three years on the throne has held similar exercises for the people of Toase, Mpasatia and Nkorang.

He has also embarked on many developmental projects such as the construction of 22 seater WC toilet, donation of computers and exercise books for Toase SHS, Toase R/C Primary School and Nkwaakom M.A. Primary School, mechanised bore hole for Toase, expansion of electrification and lobbied for reshaping of Toase main streets.

Interacting with the media after the exercise at his palace, Nana Awere called on his folks both living in the country and abroad to come home and team up and support the community.

Mrs Philomina Antwiwaa, President of Ghana Widows Association who together with the Breast Cancer medical team commended the chief for his immense support for his people.

Beneficiaries of the exercise pledged their support to the chief to ensure he succeed on the throne.