ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.10.2021 Headlines

Jesus Ahoufe charged with causing fear and panic, denied bail

Jesus Ahoufe charged with causing fear and panic, denied bail
Listen to article

Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, Founder and leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel aka Jesus Ahoufe has been denied bail after he was arrested on Tuesday morning.

According to Citi News sources, he has also been charged with causing fear and panic.

Bishop Appiah’s arrest was in connection to a prophecy that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021.

On the evening of October 18, 2021, there were reports that Shatta Wale had been shot by some unknown gunmen.

But in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Shatta Wale apologised to his fans saying he had lied about the incident.

He said he took the phones of the team members and made the post.

He made reference to the prophecy that was made by a Minister of the gospel recently that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.

According to Shatta Wale, he was surprised that the security services could not give him protection following the prophecy.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Alexander Obeng, has urged members of the public to volunteer information about the whereabouts of Shatta Wale.

---Citi Newsroom

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Nana Dope and Gangee arrested over Shatta Wale's false alarm
19.10.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin admonishes ECOWAS Parliament to work towards promoting peace, stability in member states
19.10.2021 | Headlines
Government bows to pressure; suspends ‘No Ghana Card, No Salary’ directive
19.10.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin charges ECOWAS to find ways to discourage future coups in member states
19.10.2021 | Headlines
'Our manifesto captured Oti region for agro processing enclave' — says Mahama
19.10.2021 | Headlines
I'm disappointed in the 18 professors, lawyers supporting LGBTQI+ — Reverend Lawrence Tetteh
19.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo is the Moses of our time – Twifo Hemang Chief
19.10.2021 | Headlines
Its mind-boggling how NDC has the audacity to accuse my government of economic mismanagement — Akufo-Addo
19.10.2021 | Headlines
Volta Region will get its share of the national cake when NDC comes to power — Mahama
19.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line