The Greater Accra Regional Branch Of The Historical Society Of Ghana Holds Workshop For Members

The Greater Accra Regional Branch of the Historical Society of Ghana [HISTAG], comprising all History Teachers’ in second-cycle schools has held a capacity building workshop for its members as part of efforts to enhance the effective teaching and learning of History as a subject.

The workshop was held on Thursday, 14th October 2021 at the Accra Arts Centre under the theme: “Exploring Effective Ways of Teaching History in the 21st Century”.

In his opening address, the President of Greater Accra HISTAG, Mr. Prince Adjei Kuffour welcomed members and invited Resource Persons to the programme. He also expressed his utmost gratitude and appreciation to all and sundry for taking time off their busy schedules to attend such an important and historic workshop aimed at exploring effective ways of sustaining interest in the teaching of History as a subject in second-cycle institutions in Greater Accra in particular, and across every nook and cranny of the country in general. Furthermore, he urged members to put their shoulders to the wheel, unite in progressive actions and optimism in order to move the Association’s growth and development forward.

Addressing the members at the workshop on the topic: “Contemporary Issues in Historical Studies”, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of History of the University of Cape Coast, Dr. Adjei Adjepong provided an incisive explanation of the term “historiography” in the context of historical studies. He offered three distinct definitions of historiography. In this regard, he posited that historiography as a term simply means the study and writing of history or analysis and interpretation of historical events.

Besides, he said that currently, there has been a shift as issues in contemporary historical studies focus largely on varied themes such as sports, technology, medicine, economics, security, international business, among others and that now the study of history is not focusing solely on political development such as the rise and fall of states and kingdoms.

Dr. Adjepong concluded with a clarion call to members that they should be more creative, active and innovative in handling the subject, and that, they should move a step further to imbibe in the young ones relevant and impactful historical knowledge, skills and competencies that could help in the realisation of the goals of the Association.

Other co-speakers at the workshop included Mr. Prince Essiaw, an accomplished expert in Technology Enabled Learning (TEL) and Mr. Vincent Tsao, a former President of HISTAG.

The workshop ended successfully with a consensus by HISTAG members to pay quarterly dues for the smooth running of the activities and programmes of the Association. The Executives and Members were very hopeful that HISTAG will become a vibrant association across the country.

In his closing submission, the President of HISTAG, Prince Kuffour popularly known as "K4" admonished members to help restore history to its enviable position likewise, making the Association, a vibrant one. In soliciting support from members, he said, and I quote "the 21st century is cooperation" and members should be ready to support one another in the teaching and learning of history in our second-cycle institutions.