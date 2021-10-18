ModernGhana logo
NPP won’t support activities of LGBTQI+ community – John Boadu

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
NPP General Secretary John Boadu
The General Secretary of the Governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has emphasised that the party will not support the activities of the LGBTQI+ community in the country.

Over 95% of Ghanaians according to a survey by the Center for Democratic Development, Ghana (CDD-Ghana) are against LGBTQI+ and its activities in Ghana.

Already in Parliament, there is an anti-gay bill that when passed will criminalise LGBTQI+ and all of its activities.

Amid the conversation around the Bill, John Boadu who is a leading member of the NPP insists although the party will respect the rights of every individual in the country, it will not support LGBTQI+.

“The NPP will not support the activities of the LGBTQI+ community. We respect the rights of the individuals but cannot support actions that are against our principles. But should there be a regulation, we would ensure that their rights are protected, but we will not support LGBTQI+ activities,” the NPP General Secretary said during the party’s Eastern Regional Delegates Conference in Kyebi.

Despite the overwhelming support for the anti-gay bill in Parliament, a group of lawyers and professors numbering 18 has submitted a memorandum to Parliament to oppose the passage of the bill.

The group argues that the Bill infringes on human rights and is also not in line with Ghana’s democracy.

