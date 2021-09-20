North Gonja: My experience, modest knowledge will help me serve you even better — Retained DCE

Hon. Adam Eliasu aka Red Bawa, DCE for North Gonja District

Retained DCE for North Gonja District Assembly in the Savannah Region, Mr. Adam Elias aka Red Bawa has said his experience garnered over the past four years coupled with his modesty, would help him serve them even better than before.

He said this in a statement following his renomination as DCE for the area on Sunday, September 19th, 2021.

"I assure every member of the District that, I will continue to run an inclusive office and structure. My experience and modest knowledge in the Assembly will help me serve you even better than before", he stated.

According to him, peace and security, human resource development, institutional strengthening at the local level and the overall social and physical infrastructural development of the District, will continue to be his priorities as a DCE for the area.

He also thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him while assuring his opponents who offered themselves to serve the same course of his readiness to welcome them with open arms.

Find below his full statement:

STATEMENT FROM HON ADAM ELIASU, DCE NOMINEE FOR NGDA.

Sunday - 19/09/2021

Good afternoon good people of North Gonja District, Chiefs, Imams, Hon. Assembly Members, Staff of the North Gonja District Assembly; warm and special greetings to you Ladies and Gentlemen.

Today marks yet another historic turning point in the lives of our dear District. Mr. President through the exercise of his constitutional Powers and Authority has released nominees for various MMDAs including North Gonja, honour and responsibility has once again been bestowed on me to serve you as DCE pending confirmation. I wish to show gratitude to you all for that overwhelming endorsement and support during my first tenure in office (2017-2020).

I assure every member of the District that, I will continue to run an inclusive office and structure. My experience and modest knowledge in the Assembly will help me serve you even better than before. Peace and Security, Human Resource Development, Institutional Strengthening at local level and Overall Social and Physical infrastructural development will continue to be priority areas.

To my fellow applicants who offered themselves to serve the same course, this is a universal victory for us all and our people as well. My office will welcome you with open arms 24/7 in the interest of love, unity and sense of purpose.

Lastly but most important one, I thank you Mr. President for the confidence reposed in me, thank you Hon Savannah Regional Minister, thank you to the NPP from Regional to Polling Station and it's leadership. The love ones, the silent majority, sympathizers, my family and the general public; I say Allah richly bless you.

*..........Signed..........*

HON ADAM ELIASU.

(DCE NOMINEE - NGDA).