Guineans demonstrate against Ouattara in ECOWAS delegation, but liked Akufo-Addo – Journalist

Guineans are said to be protesting against the delegation deployed by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments to engage the leadership of the country's coup makers.

Following the Authority's Accra summit, ECOWAS Chair, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ivorian President, Alhassan Ouattara, were delegated to engage the military leaders on ECOWAS’ position.

But a Guinean Journalist, Souleyman Diallo, told Citi News that the people of Guinea questioned the morality of the inclusion of the Ivorian President in the delegation.

He noted the people were happy to see President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as they see Ghana as the model to follow.

“The people were happy to see President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Conakry because he is a model.”

“But they didn’t like the inclusion of Ivorian President, Alhassan Quattara, and were asking what lessons he was bringing from his country (Ivory Coast) and what advice he was going to give to Mamady Doumbouya.”

This is because the Ivorian President also caused constitutional changes at some point to extend his stay in office.

Meanwhile, Ranking Member on Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwah says ECOWAS is not addressing the precipitating concerns of the Guinean people.

He insisted that ECOWAS should admit its complicity for not stopping Alpha Conde from running for a third term in office.

“So far, ECOWAS is not showing through its response to the Guinean political crisis that it is willing and determined to carry out introspection and address the precipitating factors and the fundamental issues that have brought Guinea to this point and indeed that threatens the sub-region.”

“ECOWAS continues to avoid the real issue. ECOWAS should have first admitted that they got it wrong and they failed to step in when Alpha Conde totally undermined the Guinean constitution and decided to run for a third term and it has still not taken responsibility for that complicity”

