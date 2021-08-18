ModernGhana logo
18.08.2021 Social News

Real Estate guru Nana Kwame Bediako gifts conjoined twins five bedroom house

Ghanaian Real Estate guru and millionaire, Nana Kwame Bediako, now known as Freedom Jacob Caesar has reportedly gifted a five-bedroom house to the conjoined twins.

Over the last few weeks, Ace Broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah has spearheaded a donation campaign seeking to solicit for funds to pay for the operation of the conjoined twins who are at the Accra Regional Hospital.

Her campaign yielded several great results as it drew the attention of President Nana Akufo-Addo who promised GHC 3 million to help with the cost of the surgery.

In an Instagram post today, Ms Anamoah has also revealed that the multimillionaire, Nana Kwame Bediako not only donated a whopping Ghc600,000 to the twins but has also gifted them a five-bedroom house.

“As I continue to thank you for donating over 600,000 cedis via MoMo within 3 days of reaching out to you, I’d like to also thank @iamfreedom for getting the conjoined twins a 5-bedroom house at North Ridge. It was one phone call & then BOOM…a house. Bless you @iamfreedom. Thanks,” she shared on her Instagram.

Kumah Prince Michael
Kumah Prince Michael

Entertainment, Lifestyles and News ReporterPage: KumahPrinceMichael

