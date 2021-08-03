GCUC founder receives award for promoting health education in Africa

Listen to article

The Founder of the Garden City University College (GCUC), one of the leading private universities promoting the training of health professionals in the country, has received a special award at this year’s African Health Care Awards and Summit.

The award and summit which was on the theme “Advances in Diabetes and Cancer Care; Plugging the Gaps” took place in Victoria Island, Lagos in Nigeria.

The award was in recognition of the contribution of the founder of the University, Mr Albert Acquah, and the GCUC contribution in training healthcare professionals in the healthcare delivery system and their impact on the health sector in Ghana.

A citation that accompanied the award reads, “‘Special Recognition' Award has been acknowledged by many with the positive impact you are making which is globally appreciated.”

Commenting on the award, the President of the GCUC, Professor Edward Kwame Asante said even though it was in recognition of the pioneering role of the founder in health professionals’ education, “it also attests to the impact GCUC is making in the training of quality health professionals for the country and the West-African sub-region.”

Zenith Global Health which organized the event was established in 2016 in the United Kingdom with the aim of fostering education, collaboration and shared learning amongst healthcare professionals globally.

Zenith Global Health Awards is a prestigious platform that recognises and celebrates Healthcare and Allied Healthcare Professionals who go beyond the call of duty to ensure delivery and foster quality care for patients globally.

The event was the first time it was held in Africa to recognise the ground-breaking work by healthcare professionals within the African continent.

GCUC is the only private university in Ghana offering dental therapy. It also offers nursing, physician assistant, midwifery and medical laboratory technician programmes and it is affiliated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. The university has graduated over 3,000 midwives and over 2,000 nurses since 2004.