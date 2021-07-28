ModernGhana logo
28.07.2021

Damongo: King Of Gonja Performs Yam Festival

By Ezekiel Abdul Aziz || Contributor
An annual yam festival known in the Gonja parlance as "Gbandawu" has been successfully performed by the King and overlord of the Gonja kingdom, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tutumba Boresa I.

The festival took place at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021.

The King and his elders were joined by the Kakulasewura of Damongo in performing the 2021 "Gbandawu" rituals.

The performance of the 2021 yam festival paved way for all the paramount chiefs and elders in the Gonja Kingdom to also perform the annual ritual in their respective designations.

The yam festival (Gbandawu) is an annual ritual performed by a sitting Yagbonwura before his subjects and per the customs and tradition of the Gonja people, only the king gets to have the first taste of new yams before any other person including the over twenty (20) paramount chiefs under his watch.

Until the performance of this annual ritual by the King and Overlord of the Gonja people, farmers are barred from exposing and selling yams in their communities and markets.

