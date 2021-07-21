Muslims urged to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha in moderation

The Missionary In-Charge of Gomoa Mangoase Zone of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Mauvi Abubashir Donkor has urged Muslims especially the youth to celebrate this year's Eid- ul-Adha in moderation to portray the true meaning of Islam.

According to him, Islam stands for peace. "So all activities related to the religion ought to be done in peace and moderation."

Addressing Muslims at Gomoa Mangoase in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region to mark Eid-ul-Adha last Tuesday, Mauvi Abubashir Donkor encouraged them to adhere to the teachings of the Holy Quran.

"As we celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, let us do it in moderation to portray the world the true meaning of Islam.

"Our mandate as Moslems is to live peacefully with one another. We shouldn't be doing things that would tarnish the image of Islam.

"As our forefather, Ibrahim obeyed God and was ready to offer his only son Ishmael as a sacrifice to God, let us emulate his sacrificial faith and abide by it."

Maulvi Abubashir Donkor admonished the youth against ungodly celebrations.

"I want to caution Moslems especially the youth against ungodly activities as we celebrate Eid-ul-Adha which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

"Activities like Sala Jam, Motorbike racing on the streets and others promote fornication and are 'Haram' to the teachings of the Holy Quarn.

"I also wish to appeal to parents to monitor activities of their children in this festive mood."

The Missionary In-Charge called on Muslims to be ambassadors of peace and stability in their Communities.

The Gomoa Central Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alhaji Omar Adam on behalf of the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Hon Naana Eyiah wished Moslems in the Constituency happy Eid Mubarak.

She said President Akufo-Addo was doing everything possible to develop the Zongo communities.

Similarly, DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo also celebrated Eid prayers with Muslims at separate locations in the District.

He pledged the commitment of the Assembly towards the development of the Muslim Communities.

According to him, some infrastructure had been constructed to improve the socio-economic lives of the people.

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo urged parents to invest in their children's education to become future leaders and responsible citizens.

Gomoa Central NPP Nasara Coordinator Alhaji Baba Adam Musa thanked Hon. Naana Eyiah, MP for Gomoa Central and Deputy Minister for Interior as well as the DCE, Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo for their collaborative effort aimed at improving the lives of the people in the Muslim Communities.