16.07.2021 Social News

AMA demolishes illegal structures at temporary ‘fishing bay’ in Jamestown

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has demolished unauthorised structures at Dogo Beach, which serves as a temporary fishing bay for the fisherfolk at Jamestown, Accra.

The exercise carried out on Wednesday by the task force of the Assembly supported by a detachment from the Accra Regional Police Command lasted for over five hours and saw the removal of wooden shacks serving as abodes for some squatters, constructed washrooms and kiosks among others.

According to Gilbert Nii Ankrah, Head of Public Affairs at the AMA who was present at the scene, the beachfront stretch opposite the Fire Service Training School popularly called Dogo Beach was to serve as a temporary fishing bay for the activities of fisherfolk who were relocated for the construction of the Jamestown Fishing Harbour.

He explained that a lot of unauthorised structures had sprung up at the site contrary to the agreed plan preceding the relocation of the fisherfolk at Jamestown to pave way for the construction of the new fishing harbour, hence the exercise.

He noted that the fisherfolk occupying the temporary site would be relocated to the new Jamestown fishing harbour after completion.

The Chief Fisherman of the Fisherfolk of Jamestown, Joseph Armah said since the site was allocated to them as a temporary fishing bay, other squatters have joined over the period, therefore, increasing the numbers on the site which has resulted in the pollution of the ocean.

He expressed appreciation to the Assembly for undertaking the exercise and assured that they would police the site to prevent encroachment.

The Jamestown Fishing Harbour Project includes the dredging of about 100,000 cubic meter harbour basin, construction of hydraulic structures about 1,251 meters, the construction area of management office buildings, trading markets, cold storage, processing areas, commercial areas and other production and supporting facilities making up 12644.11 cubic meters had been under construction since August last year and is expected to be completed in 30 months.

In a related development, the AMA task force has pulled down an unapproved structure serving as a worship centre on a public walkway around the St. Mary’s Senior High School in Korle Gonno.

—citinewsroom

