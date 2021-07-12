Chief of Staff appoints interim committee for NDA as Boniface Agambila bow out

Former Acting CEO of NDA, Hon. Boniface Agambila

An Interim Management Committee has been put in place to stir the affairs of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) until a substantive Chief Executive Officer is appointed.

In a letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare sighted by this reporter directed the former Acting CEO, Hon. Boniface Agambila to vacate post with immediate effect.

"In this regard, you are kindly requested to arrange to handover to the IMC without any delay, I write to confirm the end of your tenure of office as the Chief Executive Officer for NDA effectively on Wednesday, 30th June, 2021," the letter stated.

She however thanked Hon. Boniface for the services rendered to mother Ghana and further wish him well in his new assignment.

The three Member Committee include Mr. Patrick Seidu Deputy Chief Executive Officer of NDA, Mr. Stephen Yir-Eru Engman Deputy Chief Executive Officer of NDA and Mr. Emmanuel Abeeri-Zings, Director of Information, Lands, and Environment and Natural Resources.

Hon. Gambila assumed duty as the Acting CEO of the Authority effective 1st April 2021 to 30th June, 2021 after individuals at the helm of affairs (NDA) succeeded in allegedly plotting the removal of Dr. Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya as CEO who resisted wrongdoings at the Authority.

Hon. Gambila until his appointment was a Board Member of the Authority.