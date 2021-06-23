Stray cattle ‘hijack’ Kumasi highway

Cattle of different sizes have infamously turned a busy road in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, into their grazing grounds.

The cattle were seen grazing on the main Asokwa Interchange to the Ahodwo Roundabout road on Saturday afternoon, when cars were plying the road.

The cattle were standing in the road and feeding on the grass planted in the lawns that divided the huge road, an action that posed danger to road users.

The paper gathered that the cattle usually travel from faraway places to the busy road just to graze, to the chagrin of drivers and other road users.

Considering the fact that the Asokwa Interchange is one of the busy roads in the Kumasi Metropolis, the presence of the animals in the road poses danger.

During the paper's visit to the place Saturday afternoon, the cattle had virtually taken over part of the busy road as they were busily grazing in the open.

The presence of the animals had then taken part of the double lane road that leads to Ahodwo Roundabout, forcing drivers to use just one lane.

Some of the drivers that spoke to DAILY GUIDE said clearly the cattle have made the place their favourite grazing area in the Kumasi Metropolis.

They said any little mistake by drivers that ply that road may lead to an accident, so they condemned the city authorities for not taking any action about the issue.

“The city authorities have kept mute about the looming danger and they will wait for someone to die before they react,” Kojo Badu, a taxi driver, said.

---DGN online