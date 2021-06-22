Tullow Ghana commissions ultramodern dormitory for Nsein SHS

Tullow Ghana has handed over a new ultramodern dormitory block to Nsein Senior High School at Nsein-Axim in the Western Region on 21st June, 2021.

The 16-unit new dormitory block which has the capacity to accommodate 400 students is under the Tullow Free SHS project.

In 2018, Tullow Ghana made a $10 million investment to build senior high school infrastructure to support the government’s policy of providing free quality senior high school education for Ghanaian children.

Cynthia Lumor, Corporate Affairs Director said shared prosperity remains a central philosophy for her outfit and it underpins its approach to sustainable Socio-Economic Investment in Ghana. "In line with our Shared Prosperity philosophy, we aspire to share the benefits of our business with our host country and communities in a way that allows them to generate and develop better livelihoods and improve the quality of their lives. The pursuit of this philosophy led Tullow Ghana to commit to construct across the country 15-purpose built infrastructure in support on the government’s Free SHS Policy."

Cynthia Lumor noted that Tullow Ghana will continue to work with the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education, "as we have done since 2019 when we jointly selected and earmarked projects for construction in the Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, Central, Eastern, Northern and Western Regions, focusing on schools which have the most urgent need to accommodate qualifier SHS students."

She stressed that her outfit is hopeful the completion of the six (6) classroom blocks and nine (9) dormitory blocks within the FSHS Project scope will contribute significantly towards the GES attainment of its target increasing the enrolment rate of rural poor Junior High School (JHS) graduates accessing SHS as well as the other milestones of improving the Ghana pass rates in Science and Math in the West African Examination Council Examination (WASSCE) and improved girl-child education.

The development of education in Ghana, according to her, has been central to Tullow Ghana’s efforts since its operations commenced in Ghana in 2007 and will remain a focus as they implement its 10-year Value Maximization Plan. "Currently, Tullow’s education initiatives are implemented in-country, from Basic through Secondary to Tertiary levels with a focus on developing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Mfantsipim Secondary School at Cape Coast in the Central Region, Prempeh College and Asuansi Technical School in the Ashanti Region, Accra Academy and Achimota Secondary School in the Greater Accra Region, she added, are second cycle schools that have benefitted from Tullow’s ‘Science in School initiative’.

Cynthia Lumor indicated that these beneficiary schools have had their science laboratories either built or refurbished to enhance the teaching and learning of the sciences.

The building was jointly commissioned by the Paramount Chief of Nsein Traditional Area, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Minister for Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency and Al-Monthiry, Managing Director of Tullow Ghana.