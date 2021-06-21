NHIA, 2 other institutions summoned over disbursement of Health Insurance Fund

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and the Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund, have been summoned before Parliament to respond to issues regarding the formulae and the disbursement of the National Health Insurance Fund for this year 2021.

They are to appear on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

This was made known by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin on Friday, June 18, 2021, when he read the business statement for this week.

The Effutu legislator thus entreated all MPs to avail themselves to contribute to positive interactions with the heads of these state institutions.

“The briefings are expected from the Ghana Statistical Service, the National Health Insurance Authority, and the Office of the District Assemblies Common Fund Administrator. These institutions have been programmed to appear before us on June 22, 2021.”

“They are to brief the house on pertinent issues regarding the formulae and the disbursement of the National Health Insurance Fund for the year 2021.”

—citinewsroom