Dynamic Youth eulogises Dormaahene on his 22nd year anniversary

The good people of the Dormaa Traditional Area and the entire Aduana Clan will always have a course to raise our heads high due to the exceptional leadership qualities exhibited by Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu 11, Aduana Piesie over the past twenty-two years (22) years.

The courage and vision displayed by the leader of Dormaaman, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyeman Badua ll, has been tremendous enough to win the admiration of a cross-section of our people who hitherto, were so skeptical about his ability to handle such a herculean task. The great ancestors of the Aduana fraternity will always be celebrated for giving us the right leader at the right time.

Congratulations to you, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Fredua Agyeman Badu ll on your twenty-second (22nd) anniversary for serving Dormaaman with dignity.

Osagyefo's dynamic leadership has succeeded in blending our tradition, custom, his religion, academics and his professional ethics as a practicing judge to suit all his line of duties.

The selfless and exemplary leadership made it no news to many who witnessed Dormaahene

ascending into the high office of President for the Bono Regional House Of Chiefs.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II has over the last twenty-two (22) years, lifted the image of Dormaaman and the entire Aduana Clan onto the global stage through his passion for sports that saw rejuvenation of our ancestral club Aduana Stars FC.

Apart from promoting communal cohesion among members of the community under his jurisdiction through Aduana Stars FC, Nana has also seen the team projecting the entire Aduana Clan beyond continental recognition by championing the nation's football league on a number of occasions and also gaining a lot of prominence in African football competitions.

Nelson Mandela of blessed memory ones said "sometimes it falls upon a generation to be great.” Let your greatness blossom. Of course, the task will not be easy but refusing to do it, will be a crime against humanity". It is with this philosophy that Dormaahene has sown the seed of greatness in our people, our youths and generations yet unborn, through the establishment of a scholarship scheme dubbed "DOMEF"(Dormaa Man Educational Fund).

This scholarship scheme has helped to support education within the Dormaa traditional area and beyond.

We saw a tried and tested leadership in you, Nana, when you devoted your personal resources to make Dormaa traditional area have a campus for University of Energy And Natural Resources (UENR).

God bless you, Nana for making tertiary education accessible to your people in Dormaa.

The youth of the Dormaa Traditional Area will always thank our stars for having been witnesses to the transformational leadership qualities of Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II which has seen him personally investing and contributing massively to the infrastructural development of Dormaa traditional area.

As we mark the twenty second (22nd) anniversary of Dormaahene's enstoolment, we like to thank him for his love for peace and creation of a safe environment for his people.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Fredua Agyeman came to serve the Aduana Clan and Dormaaman, not to be served. Dormaahene is worthy to be celebrated. Osagyefo is a true definition of leadership.

Long live the Aduana Clan!

Long live Dormaaman!

Long live Aduana Piesie!!

By : Dynamic Youth Movement of Dormaa.(DYMOD)