Ketu South tidal waves victims beg Akufo-Addo for sea defence wall

The chiefs, opinion leaders and displaced victims of the five communities in the Ketu South Municipality in the Volta Region who were displaced by the tidal waves are appealing to President Akufo-Addo to immediately rescue them from their dire conditions.

According to the chiefs in these areas, living conditions have become unbearable as victims cannot feed themselves.

The chiefs said they have lost all their livelihood to the disaster.

Expressing the sentiments of the chiefs, opinion leaders and victims, the Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susagtad Boat Building, Mr Novihoho Afaglo, said the fate of over 800 people displaced by the recent sea invasion of some communities in the Ketu South Municipality remains uncertain with more tidal incursions expected as the rains set in.

Mr Afaglo said the sea which submerged 100 houses in the five communities late last month has constantly ravaged lives and properties in the past four years.

He said areas such as Agavedzi, Sarakope, Adina, Blekusu and Amutinu were not spared during the disaster.

The CEO revealed that about 200 of the victims have been building shelters for themselves on the island of Dzetagba soon after the sea invasion, in the hope of earning a living through fishing and salt mining while others are yet to find their feet exposing them to all manner of environmental hazards.

According to him, many are still perching with their relatives.

"Currently as I speak to you, victims have no toilet facilities attached to the structures they had erected on the island, making the situation more dangerous to their health," he stated.

Mr Afaglo who is also an indigen of the land said victims are forced to defecate on the edges of the sea posing a serious health hazard.

"What we need now goes beyond the paltry sharing of relief items such as buckets and tents from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) because it looks like that wouldn't solve the problem," he said

Mr Afaglo said the displaced victims are insisting on a sea defence wall as a permanent solution to the problem.

The chiefs, opinion leaders and victims are therefore calling on government to construct a sea defence wall to save these communities before the worse happens.