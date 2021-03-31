ModernGhana logo
31.03.2021 Education

377 students receive 500k Scholarship grants from UCC

Some 377 students out of a total number of 1,165 students on the campus of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) who applied for educational grants have received scholarships worth GH₵500,000.00.

The scholarship scheme was instituted by the University under the Students Financial Support Work-Study Programme, being managed by the Students Financial Office.

It was administered on a need-based form of assistance granted to brilliant but needy students of the UCC through its internal and external fund sources.

The assistance comes in various forms such as full or partial scholarship through the provision of accommodation, fee and on-campus work-study or part-time job for students to alleviate their financial difficulties.

The scholarship was given to students of the College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, College of Humanities and Legal Studies, College of Education Studies, College of Health and Allied Sciences, College of Distance Education and School Business.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Professor Dora Edu-Buandoh, said the facility also provided beneficiaries the opportunity to take part-time campus jobs like research, receptionists, script checking and students and disability support services to earn a little to fend for themselves.

She said the sponsorship would not only help students financially but develop their skills and experiences for future careers.

Prof Edu-Bandoh said for a student to qualify for the scholarship, he or she must be 'needy' or be willing to work on campus and the University’s distance campuses on a part-time basis.

Also, as part of the University’s Corporate Social Responsibility, it presented 17 scholarships to students from its host communities and catchment area, including Amamoma, Duakor, Apewosika, and Kakumdo.

Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Prof Johnson Nyarko Boampong, reiterated the essence of the support facility, saying it would help students pay for their educational expenses, among other things, to ease their financial burden.

He said the vision for setting up the facility was to make the UCC a leader in students' financial support of world-wide acclaim, with innovative services including effective use of technology.

---GNA

