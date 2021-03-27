UCC SRC partners University Management to inaugurate knowledge commons for undergraduate students

On Thursday 25th March 2021, the University of Cape Coast’s Students’ Representative Council joined management of the University to officially inaugurate the newly constructed Knowledge Commons and Scholarly Communication Unit of the University’s main library, “the Sam Jonah Library”.

The short but important ceremony, which was graced by Chancellor of the University, Dr. Sir Sam Esson Jonah and his entire family, Vice and Pro- Vice-Chancellor Deans and Provosts of the various university’s colleges, the University’s Library heads and its board, Chiefs of neighboring towns, student leadership from the SRC and GRASAG and a host of other dignitaries was to rehash the University and Library’s modernization agenda as well as outdoor new strides made in that regard.

In his remarks on behalf of the student body, SRC President, Mr. Christoper E. Dadson expressed delight at being able to work so closely with management and the library staff during the early days of his tenure of office and reiterated that as far as student’s betterment was concerned, the SRC could be counted upon with an assurance that the University of Cape Coast can look forward to more of such impactful partnerships and projects from the SRC under his leadership.

While voicing the SRC’s joy at the successful partnership, Mr. Dadson however admonished students to utilize the facilities and highlighted the need to pursue good maintenance culture in order to sustain the facility.

Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Dr. Sir Sam Jonah, in his keynote address, expressed the need for the university library to upgrade its e-learning facilities to global standards and assured his unflinching support to the realization of the modernization dream of the Library.

Chairperson for the occasion and Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dora Edu-Boandoh, thanked the SRC for its collaboration and pledge to support and partner management for similar future endeavors and charged that same be replicated in subsequent SRC leadership.

The Knowledge Commons located at the west wing of the second floor of the UCC Sam Jonah Library and purposely designed to enhance undergraduate studies and research through modernization has a 150-sitting capacity, 102 computer work stations with high-speed internet connectivity backed by fiber, three 10-seater discussion rooms and unlimited access to thousands of e-books and e-learning materials.