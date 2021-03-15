Family provides free health screening at Bonko-Sekyere Kumawu District

Free Health Screening has been embarked on at Banko, a farming community in the Sekyere Kumawu District in the Ashanti Region.

The exercise which was embarked on by the family of the Late Retired Nurse Madam Mary Amoasoh – a Midwife and native Banko, in collaboration with the Banko Health Care Center and Banko Association in the United States of America (USA) had the focus of commemorating the lifetime service of Madam Amoasoh as a midwife, especially in assisting in the birth-deliveries of over 2,000 babies during her active service as a mid-wife.

Dr. Jemima Kodua, a Registered Nurse and a Doctor of Nursing Practice in the USA speaking to the media on a sideline of the event at Banko said the program themed “Generational Impact 2021” was to “commemorate Nurse Amoasoh’s Home Calling as well as her half a Century tireless service in Health Care for humanity”.

She said there was the need for meeting the unmet health need of the rural dwellers who were mostly smallholder farmers with families of limited financial convenience.

Commending Reverend Dr. Catherine Carbo of the Jesus the Truth Ministry International, the Banko Association in the USA as well the North America Nurses Ghana Foundation (MV Chapter-Maryland USA), among others for their sponsorship for the event, Dr. Kodua, Daughter of the Late Amoasoh, said the gesture by them was to also establish and promote the legacy of sacrificing for humanity’s wellbeing and livelihood.

The Free Health Screening event which included health awareness creation also involved a health education film show and Christian gospel evangelism.

Vision, Glaucoma, Hypertension, Diabetic management, Diabetic effect on vision, myths and facts of Covid-19 vaccine, Disease management, and medication, among others were key areas for the health screening and awareness event.

She called on all stakeholders such as Traditional authorities, Religious bodies, national and local authorities, non-governmental organizations, civil societies, development partners, among others to support the cause of meeting the sustainable development goal (SDG) on health – which focuses on “ensuring healthy lives and promoting wellbeing for all ages”.