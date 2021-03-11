Meet David Hagan The Underground Mining Alliance (uma) Worker Donating His Salary To Support Patients With Anomalies And Deformity

David Hagan works at the Underground Mining Alliance (UMA) Obuasi mines and also the founder of Galaxy Foundation Ghana.

Galaxy Foundation Ghana is a non-profit organization that seeks to bring hope to the medically hopeless in rural Ghana by providing free reconstructive and general surgeries to needy people. The foundation corrects anomalies and deformities such as cleft lips and palate, post burns contractures, keloids, fused fingers and toes, and other swellings for free.

Through the good work of the foundation, the founder David Hagan was awarded the 2019 MTN Heroes of change award and the 2020 Humanitarian Awards Ghana. David Hagan said, 'the number of needy people is fast growing on a daily basis, and his organization cannot ignore them. As a result, he got employed at the Underground Mining Alliance (UMA) purposely to work harder and donate a significant portion of my monthly salary to support the most vulnerable people with various anomalies and deformities who cannot afford the cost. This year Galaxy Foundation Ghana aims at providing free surgeries for 100 patients.'

He further thanked the current Government, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu, Eric Wireko Asubonteng, and Kwesi Enyan. He was glad for the resuscitation of the Obuasi mine with an emphasis on community outreach through CSR( Corporate Social Responsibility.

His life focuses on kindness and love in reaching out to the vulnerable. He always thinks of ways to give back to society. He strongly believes happiness does not come from what we get but from what we give.

He appreciates all donors who have stood by this initiative of helping vulnerable people over the years.