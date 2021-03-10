ModernGhanalogo

10.03.2021 Crime & Punishment

Accra: Two phone thieves arrested at Cirle

Two suspects, Emmanuel Noi, 64, and Christopher William Nii Offei, 49, have been arrested by the Tesano Police for allegedly stealing phones at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, said the two suspects entered a mobile phone shop at Tip Toe Lane, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, under the pretext of buying a phone.

She said in the process, Christopher engaged the shop attendant in a conversation as a ploy to distract him, whilst Emmanuel Noi stole the phone.

Fortunately, the shop owner, who was monitoring the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera at the time caught them red handed.

DSP Tenge said the shop owner had taken keen notice of them, after a similar footage of their activities went viral some time ago, which captured the suspects using the same modus to steal a laptop from a shop on the Spintex road.

She said in the course of interrogation, it came to light that the two were again captured on other CCTV cameras for stealing Laptops and phones from electronic and phone shops in Osu, Kasoa and Tema.

The suspects are currently in Police custody and assisting with investigation.

---GNA

