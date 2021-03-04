ModernGhanalogo

04.03.2021 Headlines

(PHOTOS) Akufo-Addo jubilates over 2020 election petition case victory

(PHOTOS) Akufo-Addo jubilates over 2020 election petition case victory
President Akufo-Addo is in a jubilant mood as the Supreme Court ruled in his favor in the 2020 Election Petition Trial.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling on Thursday, March 4, 2021, dismissed former President John Mahama's Petition “as without merit.”

“On Thursday, 4th March 2021, the Supreme Court, in a unanimous ruling, affirmed my victory in the presidential election of 7th December 2020,” Mr Akufo-Addo wrote on Facebook, sharing pictures which showed he and Vice President Dr Bawumia were overwhelmingly excited.

---DGN online

