GES releases 2020 school placements

The Ghana Education Service has announced that it has released the 2020 school placements through the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

It said a total of 494,530 students have since been placed in different Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools (TVETs) across the country.

Those placed were out of the total of 533,693 who registered after their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

“A total of 343,264 have automatically been placed in one of their choices. However, 151,266 qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices. All such students are therefore to do self-placement to select from available schools,” the GES said in a statement.

Those who are eligible for self-placement are to do so on the CSSPS website; cssps.gov.gh after obtaining a placement pin code from a vendor.

Find GES’s guidelines for the self-placement process below:

---citinewsroom