ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.02.2021 Education

GES releases 2020 school placements

GES releases 2020 school placements
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Education Service has announced that it has released the 2020 school placements through the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

It said a total of 494,530 students have since been placed in different Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools (TVETs) across the country.

Those placed were out of the total of 533,693 who registered after their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

“A total of 343,264 have automatically been placed in one of their choices. However, 151,266 qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices. All such students are therefore to do self-placement to select from available schools,” the GES said in a statement.

Those who are eligible for self-placement are to do so on the CSSPS website; cssps.gov.gh after obtaining a placement pin code from a vendor.

Find GES’s guidelines for the self-placement process below:

226202190603-1h830n4aau-cssps-information-1

226202190603-23041r5ddx-cssps-information-2

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
Modern Ghana Links
Merrick Preparatory partners Caroline Group for children to study in Canada
26.02.2021 | Education
Enforce teaching and learning in mother languages in schools - GES told
26.02.2021 | Education
Koase R/C Primary School to receive computers from their MP
26.02.2021 | Education
Tano South Municipal Assembly presents 1,086 school desks and tables to schools
26.02.2021 | Education
Walsh University, Caroline Group sign partnership for African students to study nursing abroad with ease
25.02.2021 | Education
Akatsi South: Ghana Fire Service holds fire fighting training for students
24.02.2021 | Education
LEKMA cluster of schools shut down temporarily as police chase students who assaulted a teacher
24.02.2021 | Education
Rainstorm ripped-off roof of Asawinso Senior high school block
24.02.2021 | Education
Bosome Freho MP launches A.D Boateng Education Fund to help needy students
23.02.2021 | Education
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: Ridge Hospital allowed us to bath our infected dea...
3 hours ago

GES releases 2020 school placements
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line