Government committed to decentralization and rural development---Hon. Naana Eyiah

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah has said that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government was committed to Decentralization and Rural Development and has therefore encouraged Traditional Rulers to release lands for the expansion of projects in their locality.

According to the Gomoa Central Member of Parliament, the constituency has benefited immensely from the NPP Government over the past four years.

" Gomoa Central will continue to be grateful to President Akufo Addo and the NPP Government for always thinking about our well-being.

We have benefited immensely from every programmes and initiatives been put in place to improve the lives of the Ghanaians.

Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, Free Water and Electricity, Covid-19 Alleviation Loans, and various Youth Employment policies among others.

While thanking Nananom and the constituents for their unflinching support, the NPP Government, I will like to urge you to continue to support the government in its quest to ensure total development in the Gomoa Central Constituency"

Hon. Naana Eyiah stated these when she and the DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo handed over a newly constructed Open stalls at the Gomoa Afransi Central Market to boost economic activities of the traders recently.

She commended Ogyedom Obranu Kwesi Atta V, Chief of Gomoa Afransi for releasing the land for the project.

Through Ogyedom Obranu Kwesi Atta V, Government is constructing a Magistrate Court and National Health Insurance Offices at Gomoa Afransi.

He has additional release another land for the Construction of a District Hospital. We will remain grateful for his positive contribution towards infrastructure development in Gomoa Central District.

I must also thank my Hon.DCE, Benjamin Kojo Otoo for his collaborative effort in the development of the Gomoa Central District.

"Our collaboration has led to massive infrastructure development projects found in every Community".

Omanbaatan of Gomoa Afransi, Nana Otoku Appiah V, noted that Nananom would continue to support the government to improve the lives of the people in Gomoa Central and Ghana as a whole.

Nana Otoku Appiah V lauded the Gomoa Central District Assembly for the establishment of the Afransi Central Market saying it was improving economic activities of the people in the vicinity.

He called for a culture of maintenance to sustain the market to serve the purpose for which it was established.

District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo also affirmed His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government's commitment towards infrastructure development in the Gomoa Central District.

He praised Hon. Naana Eyiah for her lobbying skills adding she was spearheading the development of the Gomoa Central District.

" Through the efforts of our ever hardworking Honourable Member of Parliament, every Community in the district has benefited from one development project or the other."

The DCE called on the traders to coexist peacefully in the market observing that the Afransi Central Market would soon be one of the biggest trading centers in the the Central Region.

" This market is also going to boost the Assembly's revenue mobilization. I therefore encourage you to pay your levy and other rates regularly to enable us serve you better"

In another development, the Gomoa Central Member of Parliament, Hon. Naana Eyiah has donated Medical Equipment to the Gomoa Central District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to equip all the Health Facilities in the District.

The items running into thousands of Ghana Cedis include conference chairs, wall screen, generator, refrigerator, weighing scale, hanging scale, Office chairs and tables as well as laptops among others.

Presenting the items at Gomoa Obuasi recently, Hon. Naana Eyiah said the items were meant to facilitate quick healthcare delivery in the District.

According to her all Health Facilities in the Gomoa Central District have been fully equipped to provide the best of services to the people.

The Gomoa Central DCE, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo assured staff of the Ghana Health Service in the district of the Assembly's preparedness to support them to discharge their duties diligently.

Gomoa Central District Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Stephen Tie-Toh who received the items thanked the MP for her kind gesture assuring that they would be put into judicious use to benefit the people in Gomoa Central and its surrounding districts.