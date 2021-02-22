ModernGhanalogo

22.02.2021 Social News

Ghana’s first woman recruited to Police Service dies

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana’s first-ever woman to be recruited to the Police Service has passed away at age 91.

Rosamond Asiamah is celebrated for fighting for the rights of her fellow policewomen.

She’s credited for championing the campaign that made pregnant women in the Service be allowed to return to serve.

She celebrated her 90th birthday last year mobbed by her family and friends.

Education

She went to Wesley girls high school, Cape Coast Ghana. She holds a Senior Cambridge and Teacher’s Certificate ‘A’.

She was enlisted into the Gold coast Police force on 1 September 1952 at the age of 22. She was enlisted first together with 11 other women. This was a time Police women were not allowed to marry or get pregnant contrary to this directive, they were compelled to resign. Before her resignation, she petitioned the government to allow policewomen to marry and have children and also to reinstate those who resigned for the purpose of raising a family.

She resigned on 16 May 1958. After resignation, she taught at St. John’s Grammar School from 1961 to 1964 as a professional teacher because of her certification she had before being enlisted in the Gold Coast Police Service. She joined Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in 1965 heading the School broadcasting programmes for a year.

---kasapafm

