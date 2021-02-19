Sue wholesalers who refuse to accept returned contaminated pet foods – FDA to Retailers

The Food And Drugs Authority has urged retailers to sue Wholesalers who refuse to accept the various contaminated pet foods returned to them.

Speaking Friday on Agoo FM Morning Show, Head of Food Division at the FDA Roderick Daddey Adjei said all retailers can return their goods to the Wholesalers for their monies to be refunded.

“I think individuals wouldn’t be bothered much but for those who buy and sell should return the products to their wholesalers or wherever they bought the goods from…and the person must refund your money because this is a matter of force or get a lawyer to address the matter amicably. If you buy something and it is not of quality, the person must even apologize to you so it is their responsibility to refund the monies to whoever bought the product in large quantities, ” he stated.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned the public against contaminated pet foods on the market.

There has been a recall of various brands of pet foods manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Indiana in the United States of America (USA) already on the Ghanaian market following the development.

The recall is due to the presence of high aflatoxin contamination which has caused the death of 70 dogs and other illnesses in another 80, FDA in a statement on Thursday said.

The FDA named several pet foods contaminated by the aflatoxin including Pro Pac Originals, Sportmix, Splash Pet food, Sportstrail Pet food and Nunn Better Dry Dog and Cat Foods.

The pet foods being recalled have the following information on the packaging which is “Expiry dates on or before 9th July, 2022 with facility number 05 found at the end of the Date Code i.e, EXP: 03/03/05 or 03/Mar/22/05, Registration OK-PFO-0005 and Batch Numbers: 17/10/21/05/L3 and 12/11/21/05/l2”.

“In view of the above, those who are in possession of these Pet foods are being directed to return the products to the importer, place of purchase or any of the FDA offices across the country” the FDA said its press statement dated February 18, 2021, signed and issued by the Chief Executive Officer of FDA, Mrs Delese A.A. Darko.

The authority said: “The FDA is on a high alert market surveillance to ensure that the rest of these contaminated products are removed from the market.

Meanwhile, the importer, Doggie Dog World Enterprise has been directed to recall the products from the Ghanaian market.

---kasapafm