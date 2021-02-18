Agona East District Assembly intensifies public sensitization of COVID-19 safety protocols

Agona East District Assembly in the Central Region has embarked on public sensitization programme on covid-19 safety protocols in the district to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Led by the District Chief Executive, Hon Dennis Armah Frimpong the team has been visiting market centers, lorry stations, Basic and Senior High Schools, bars and restaurants, stores, garages, artisans, public offices, Churches, and mosques to stress the need for them to observe covid-19 safety protocols and abide by the directives.

Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong was accompanied by staff of the Agona East District Directorate of the hi National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and other officials of the Assembly.

Addressing the people at separate locations at Agona Nsaba last Wednesday, the DCE encouraged them to stick to all the covid-19 safety protocols adding that was the only way the pandemic could be prevented from spreading.

According to him, the pandemic has come to live with us until its eradication, we should not rest on our oars.

The DCE noted that since the outbreak of the disease, the District Assembly has distributed a good number of Personal Preventive Equipment (PPEs) to every Community in the Agona East District.

"The main reason for this public sensitization is that people are deliberately refusing to observe the safety protocols especially wearing of Face Masks.

The first phase is to educate them to adhere to all the safety protocols after which force would be applied to offenders.

Every individual in the district is aware of the pandemic but the problem is adherence to the directives which is becoming a headache to the Assembly.

We have drawn series of public engagements to reach every Community on a regular basis to remind them of sanctions associated with non-compliance with the covid-19 safety protocols.

Am extremely grateful to Nananom, Religious Leaders, and other Civil Society Organizations for their collaboration towards the fight against the pandemic.

Let us all work together in unison to achieve our target"

The Agona East Deputy Director of NADMO, Mr. Daniel Asante commended Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong (DCE) for releasing over 30,000 Face Masks and Sanitizers which have been distributed to the people to protect themselves.

The Administrative Officer of NADMO Madam Esther Bruce-Appiah, in an interview with newsmen, disclosed that NADMO has put in place measures to enhance public sensitization of the covid-19 pandemic.

She commended the Agona East District NADMO staff for their dedication towards the fight against the covid-19 pandemic and other assigned duties.

"We in the Agona East District are posed to ensure that every individual becomes part of covid-19 safety protocols advocacy.

I will like to appeal to the people to be cautious about their lifestyles because we are not in normal times"