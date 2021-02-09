Accra: Disinfection of Police Stations begin

The Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, on Tuesday 9th February 2021 embarked on the 2nd phase of the National disinfection exercise in the region.

About 130 police posts across the region are expected to benefit from this important exercise which is aimed at curbing the deadly COVID-19.

Offices, cells, restrooms, car parks at the Accra West Divisional Headquarters, Kaneshie, Cantonment Divisional Headquarters, Accra Central Police Headquarters, and the Darkuman Police Station among others benefitted from the exercise on day one.

Addressing the media during the exercise, the General manager of the Zoomlion Ghana limited, Accra Zone, Mr. Ernest Morgan Acquah, reiterated the need for the exercise between Zoomlion and the Ghana Police Service.

"Just as the first we had a call from the police authorities to disinfect all their police stations, posts, the barracks, and all their entities for them. Looking at the uprise of the second phase of the coronavirus, we need to step up our game to ensure that we eliminate the virus from the system", he stated.

"We are anticipating to do over 130 police stations and post across the Greater Region and we are using a maximum of two days to finish the exercise", he added.

On his part, the Cantonment District Police commander, Superintendent Simon Peter Akabati, commended the efforts of the government and Zoomlion for the initiative.

"To me, His Excellency the President Nana Akufo Addo and Zoomlion has the life of Ghanaians at heart and for that matter they want Ghanaians to be protected that was why they brought this exercise to be done to protect us", he said.

He added that the safety protocols and measures laid out by the government are being observed at the command.

"We are seriously applying those covid-19 protocols because we must show examples to the public that we are adhering to the protocols and so they must also comply. And it is for the health of everybody and all Ghanaians, I think is a good thing so we must all comply by the covid 19 protocols', Superintendent Simon Peter Akabati stated.

He disclosed that the District has not recorded any positive cases during this second phase of the virus.

"Currently we haven't had any further infections, however, we are seriously cautioning our personnel to be cautious with their health requirements not to get infested.

"We haven't also recorded any positive cases as of now, I strongly believe we are not going to record anymore because we are really serious about the protocols and we ensure all our personnel are complying with the protocols", he revealed.