ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.02.2021 Regional News

Accra: Disinfection of Police Stations begin

By Nicholas Akusah
Accra: Disinfection of Police Stations begin
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, on Tuesday 9th February 2021 embarked on the 2nd phase of the National disinfection exercise in the region.

About 130 police posts across the region are expected to benefit from this important exercise which is aimed at curbing the deadly COVID-19.

Offices, cells, restrooms, car parks at the Accra West Divisional Headquarters, Kaneshie, Cantonment Divisional Headquarters, Accra Central Police Headquarters, and the Darkuman Police Station among others benefitted from the exercise on day one.

Addressing the media during the exercise, the General manager of the Zoomlion Ghana limited, Accra Zone, Mr. Ernest Morgan Acquah, reiterated the need for the exercise between Zoomlion and the Ghana Police Service.

29202154119-osjvm0x442-whatsapp-image-2021-02-09-at-2.48.25-pm.jpeg

"Just as the first we had a call from the police authorities to disinfect all their police stations, posts, the barracks, and all their entities for them. Looking at the uprise of the second phase of the coronavirus, we need to step up our game to ensure that we eliminate the virus from the system", he stated.

"We are anticipating to do over 130 police stations and post across the Greater Region and we are using a maximum of two days to finish the exercise", he added.

On his part, the Cantonment District Police commander, Superintendent Simon Peter Akabati, commended the efforts of the government and Zoomlion for the initiative.

"To me, His Excellency the President Nana Akufo Addo and Zoomlion has the life of Ghanaians at heart and for that matter they want Ghanaians to be protected that was why they brought this exercise to be done to protect us", he said.

He added that the safety protocols and measures laid out by the government are being observed at the command.

"We are seriously applying those covid-19 protocols because we must show examples to the public that we are adhering to the protocols and so they must also comply. And it is for the health of everybody and all Ghanaians, I think is a good thing so we must all comply by the covid 19 protocols', Superintendent Simon Peter Akabati stated.

He disclosed that the District has not recorded any positive cases during this second phase of the virus.

"Currently we haven't had any further infections, however, we are seriously cautioning our personnel to be cautious with their health requirements not to get infested.

"We haven't also recorded any positive cases as of now, I strongly believe we are not going to record anymore because we are really serious about the protocols and we ensure all our personnel are complying with the protocols", he revealed.

29202154204-8cs1vjiuup-whatsapp-image-2021-02-09-at-2.48.12-pm.jpeg

29202154205-k5grj7u3h1-whatsapp-image-2021-02-09-at-2.48.13-pm.jpeg

29202154206-0g730m4yxt-whatsapp-image-2021-02-09-at-2.48.14-pm.jpeg

29202154207-m6itl8w331-whatsapp-image-2021-02-09-at-2.48.16-pm.jpeg

29202154209-g40n1r5edy-whatsapp-image-2021-02-09-at-2.48.20-pm.jpeg

29202154210-txobredq5l-whatsapp-image-2021-02-09-at-2.48.24-pm.jpeg

29202154211-i41p266gfa-whatsapp-image-2021-02-09-at-2.48.26-pm.jpeg

29202154212-ptkwn0y442-whatsapp-image-2021-02-09-at-2.48.27-pm.jpeg

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
Let the institutions work: public office holders must declare assets during and after their office
09.02.2021 | Regional News
Northern Regional Police Command will enforce the wearing of face masks---COP Yoosa Bonga
09.02.2021 | Regional News
A/R: 3,000 Police posts undergo Phase 2 of nationwide disinfection exercise
09.02.2021 | Regional News
Upper West Region: Police arrest 83 persons for breaching COVID Protocols   
08.02.2021 | Regional News
Dr. Amin Anta awards health workers at Karaga District Hospital
08.02.2021 | Regional News
Workers' fears about COVID allayed at Ministry of Justice 
08.02.2021 | Regional News
Bono Region: How Wenchi residents are sharing water with animals, bitten by snakes [Photos]
07.02.2021 | Regional News
Himan and Prestea Inner - City Asphalt Roads, My Greatest Joy - Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi
07.02.2021 | Regional News
Damongo Diocese launches 5 years strategic plan
07.02.2021 | Regional News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

No need to fear COVID-19 vaccines – DaCosta Aboagye to Ghana...
3 hours ago

Dissolve gov't’s technical advisory team on COVID-19 – Mino...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line