ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.02.2021 Social News

Tempane: Notre Dame educational complex closed down in Basyonde

By Atubugri Simon Atule
Tempane: Notre Dame educational complex closed down in Basyonde
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A private school, Notre Dame educational complex in Basyonde in Tempane District of the Upper East Region has been closed down due to COVID-19 pandemic.

ModernGhana News team visit to the school on Monday saw that all the school gates from east to the southern part were under lock and key.

In an interview with the Acting Manager of the School, Apali Asaana disclosed that the school recorded low turnout after the resumption of schools compelling them to close it down.

He noted that only five of the children reported to the school.

According to him, the school was doing well at the beginning before COVID-19 and was even one of the best private schools in the area but due to the COVID-19 most of the teachers had gotten other jobs elsewhere.

He added that some of the school kids have moved to the public schools.

Mr Apali, however said, he has informed the school's proprietor about the situation which he is yet to receive feedback on the wayforward.

Georgina Asaana, a teacher of the school, blamed the closure of the school on the State closure of the schools for nine months.

She said most of the school children have found joy in trainings such as fitting, beautification and dressmaking.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Sarfo Katanka wants removal of 'stubborn' Covid-19 MPs from Parliament
08.02.2021 | Social News
Taimako Foundation donates to Junior Girls Correctional Institute and Shelter for Abused Children
08.02.2021 | Social News
‘They said our babies died’ — Victims' mothers
08.02.2021 | Social News
Police burns ‘ganja’ base, grabs 8 suspects
08.02.2021 | Social News
Taimako Foundation donates to Christ Faith Foster Home
08.02.2021 | Social News
W/R: Surge in COVID-19 cases attributed to water 'dumsor'
08.02.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: It's 'bone-marrow shocking' Ghanaians with 'underlying conditions, aged won't be vaccinated' – Omane Boamah
08.02.2021 | Social News
Staff, family demand justice for slain Ambulance Service driver
08.02.2021 | Social News
Police probe shooting of Ada residents in Songor lagoon protest
08.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Kumasi 'kidnapped' girls found in their boyfriends' hideout
30 minutes ago

W/R: 90% of our samples test positive for UK COVID-19 varian...
35 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line