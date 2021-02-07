Akufo Addo's conduct reflects that of King Solomon — Apostle Dr. King Mashal

Listen to article

Founder and leader of the Soldiers of Prayer Group of All Churches located in Kumasi Aboahia in the Ashanti Region, Apostle Dr. Airl Dirl King Mashal has stated that the actions of the President Akufo-Addo taken towards the development of the country can be likened to a Prophet.

Speaking to Modernghana News in an interview, the clergy observed that since Nana Akufo-Addo was elected as President in 2016, he has been watching his bold steps in implementing good policies to run the country.

This, he noted that President Akufo-Addo was chosen by God to redeem the people from economic hardship.

According to him, the Scripture talks about how the great King Solomon gained fame and recognition as a result of his quality management skills.

He stresses that the same features King Solomon exhibited are exactly what Ghanaians are witnessing today under Nana Akufo-Addo's administration.

Justifying his point, he mentioned how Akufo-Addo during the early days covid-19 reared its ugly face in the country, came out with policy direction to complement the efforts of World Health Organization (WHO) toward the fight against covid-19.

Apostle Mashal further commended the President for reinforcing the directives on covid-19 following the surge in covid-19 cases.

The man of God was also grateful to the President for not banning religious activities in churches and mosques in the country.

Apostle Dr King Mashal was of the strongest view that Akufo-Addo will remain focused and introduce policies that would benefit Ghanaians.