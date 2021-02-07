ModernGhanalogo

07.02.2021 Regional News

Tempane: 'Lizard' students complain of chest, waist and neck problems

By Atubugri Simon Atule
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Furniture is still lacking in most schools in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.

Children who dream of having education and secure a brighter future are changing their minds.

Schools children have to adopt the lizard style in order to take part in class activities.

They lie on their bellies, sit on their buttocks on the bare floor and stones for longer hours just to read and write.

At Karateshie Junior High School, Mustapha Abdul-Fataw and his colleagues in form 1 have been lying on the floor for years due to lack of furniture.

Azongo Abdul- latif, a student says most of them have developed chest, waist and neck problems.

According to him, the situation has forced some students with severe complications out of schools.

The Headteacher of Karateshie Junior High School, Akparibo David lamented ove the situation as he sound helpless.

He said, it saddens him anytime he sees the innocent school kids struggling on the floor daily as if education is meaningless to them.

COVID-19 fight

He said the school received only 75 nose masks from government since schools resumed.

According to him, even one class has over 80 students. "So we don't even know who to give and not to give. If you give a student and you don't give the rest there will be a serious problem in the school."

He added that some parents cannot even afford a nose mask for the wards in schools.

The Headteacher is calling government and benevolent organisations to come to their aid with furniture and nose masks to help combat covid-19.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

