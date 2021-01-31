"I am fed up in this world" — Jomoro Police Commander allegedly shoots himself to death

Listen to article

The chiefs and people of Jomoro in Half Assini of the Western region have been thrown into a state of shock after the Police Commander for the area has taken his own life.

The officer committed suicide by shooting himself at his bungalow in Half Assini in the early hours of Saturday, 30 January 2021.

A suicide note found, read: "I am fed up in this world".

The Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ms Olivia Adiku, confirmed the news in Takoradi.

Meanwhile, his mortal remains have been deposited at morgue at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital pending further investigations.

The Late SP Zenge was posted to Jomoro Municipality as the Municipal Commander in early 2017.

The Jomoro Municipal was his first place to work as a District Commander.

He is from Nandom in the Upper West Region.

He died at age 57.