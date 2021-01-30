KAIPTC graduates 140 students at 9th joint graduation ceremony

Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) on Friday, January 29, 2021, held a graduation ceremony for its 2020 badge of students from various departments of the institution.

The colourful ceremony held at the Burma Hall at Burma Camp in Accra saw a total of 140 students graduating after excelling in various programmes they pursued at the renowned centre.

In all, students from countries including Ghana, Cameroun, Chad, Gambia, Mali, Nigeria, and Uganda, graduated with degrees and Ph.D.’s in programmes such as Doctor of Philosophy in International Conflict Management (PIMC), Executive Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security (EMCPS), Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security (MCPS), Master of Arts in Gender, Peace and Security (MGPS), and Weekend Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security (WMCPS).

Mounting the podium on the day to give a welcome address at the graduation ceremony on the theme ‘Providing skills to meet business and Human Security Needs in Uncertain Times’, Major General Francis Ofori who is the Commandant at KAIPTC handed plaudits to faculty and graduating students for excelling through adversity presented by Covid-19 pandemic to end a successful academy year.

In the midst of uncertain times, he urged the graduates to be adaptative and responsive while taking advantage of the vast opportunities in the world to contribute their quota to making the globe a better place.

“Never limit your potentials and capabilities in contributing to the wide range of research issues that need to be resolved globally. You are honour-bound to always present yourselves as distinguished ambassadors of the KAIPTC, build upon the strong foundation and expertise you have acquired, and continue to make us all proud,” Major General Francis Ofori shared.

Taking her turn to speak to the graduating students as the special guest speaker, CEO of Vodafone Ghana Mrs. Patricia Obo-Nai charged all 140 graduands to embrace the opportunity to rethink and shape the future that we so desire.

According to her, the graduates should open up, adapt to the new technology world, build collaborative relationships, and have data literacy to help excel in their line of work.

Concluding her speech, Mrs. Patricia Obo-Nai said, "I entreat you [graduands] to bring your security expertise to bear in an increasingly digital world. I have no doubt in my mind that you have been adequately equipped with the knowledge and competencies that will enable you to address the many challenges that society urgently seeks to resolve in a smart way.

“In the end, human beings will thrive on relationships. Where relationships abound, there is likely to be conflict. You are true champions of security and ambassadors of peace, and that is what the world needs right now. Go out there and make this great institution proud.”

KAIPTC shows appreciation to Mrs. Patricia Obo-Nai

On his part, the guest of honour for the ceremony, Sir Sam Jonah, Chairman of Jonah Capital Limited heaped praise on KAIPTC management, faculty, and graduating students for sailing through the difficult past year to achieve academic excellence.

He urged the graduating students to be emotionally intelligent, exhibit top leadership qualities, and strive to be creative and innovative in their line of work to help achieve desire results.

Celebrating and extending his best wishes to the graduating students as they begin a new chapter, Sir Sam Jonah stressed that he is of the firm believe they will let their MAs and PhDs make a difference in the world.

KAIPTC shows appreciation to Sir Sam Jonah

Awarding students that excelled in the academic year, Magdalene Mary Awinyeliya Kannae was named as the overall Best Graduating Student from the Master of Gender, Peace and Security class with others also given similar recognition.

Magdalene Mary Awinyeliya Kannae receiving her award

Showing appreciation, graduating students from the various classes handed over gifts including a Motorbike, printers, and a Laptop to faculty at the KAIPTC.

Meanwhile, the KAIPTC has decided to name its work-in-progress’ seminar series which are held bi-weekly by the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research as the “THOMAS JAYE WORK-IN-PROGRESS SEMINAR SERIES.”

The move is to preserve the memory and works of former Deputy Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research, Prof. Thomas Jaye who passed away last year.