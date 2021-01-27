ModernGhanalogo

27.01.2021 Social News

“We don't think Rawlings is dead” — Ashaiman drivers, traders

Some traders and drivers at the Ashaiman main station are still in doubt of the demise of late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

They described the ex-President as “a strong soldier and warrior of all times in Africa,” who could not “die like that.”

Mr. John Addo, a driver at the lorry station said, they could not believe that a burial service was being held for the late former President Rawlings and that, “we can still hear his voice.”

He said his departure is “a great shock and we are hoping that it won't be true.”

Mr Addo said the late President was courageous, compassionate and committed to the development of the country and “must not die.”

A trader, who gave her name only as Esinam, at the station, said they were yet to come to terms with reports of the death of the ex-President, who she described as a father for all.

“He loved humanity and did well in protecting all citizens” and that though all presidents had flaws, the late President had contributed greatly towards the development of the country and they wished he was not dead.

“I pray he is still alive but I wish him well wherever he is and may the good Lord bless his soul,” she said.

The GNA, however, observed that, most of the traders and drivers wore black cloth, apparently, mourning the late President, with some having red bands on their arms.

The late former President Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

He was buried at the new Military Cemetery at Burma Camp, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after a four-day elaborate state funeral.

---GNA

