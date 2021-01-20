‘My First Day At School’ marked in Tano South

The Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi, Municipal Education Director Mrs. Mabel Botokro Municipal Officials of the Tano South Municipal Assembly and Officials of the Tano South Municipal Directorate of Education visited Primary schools in the Tano South Municipality to interact with new entrants of KGI and Primary one to mark “My First Day at School”.

The team which was divided into groups to cover the various educational zones saw the MCE, MCD, and MED leading their various groups with each group presenting educational materials, soft drinks, and goodies to the new entrants.

The Tano South Municipal Director of Education, Mrs. Mabel Botokro who accompanied the MCE in a short welcoming speech at all schools welcome the students especially those entering school for the first time and urged them to study hard to become responsible adults in the future.

He said teachers are the eye of the community and for that matter, urged them to avoid absenteeism and do all they can to impart knowledge to the pupils to make them become good leaders in the future and advise the pupils not to exchange their nose masks with their friends when she visited schools.

The Tano South MCE and his group which visited the schools saw the MCE addressing pupils and teachers of the schools he visited. In his addresses, he said the government is committed to improving the educational system of the country and for that matter, the government through the Tano South Municipal Assembly has been able to construct a number of school buildings to boost the infrastructural development of our schools and advised parents to send their children to school to enable them to have brighter future.

Hon. Takyi urged the teaching staff to continue with their dedicated service to God and the country adding that Government has a lot for them and charged them to be good role models to the pupils they teach because that was the only way the Municipality and the country at large could bring up responsible people to take over the realms of leadership in the future.

He said teachers should not only put up responsible behavior in school but also at their home since they lived with the pupils in the various communities. He advised them to adhere to covid-19 protocols by ensuring that the washing of their hands under running water with soaps and wearing of the nose masks.

He used the occasion to distribute items such as Drawing Kits, erasers, pencils, excises books, biscuits, kalypo and pencil cases to the pupils.