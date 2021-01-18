Afenyo-Markin hands over 14th library to constituency

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has handed a fully-furnished community library to the people of Winneba.

The library which was commissioned on January 15 brings the total number to 14 such projects undertaken by the lawmaker in the constituency.

According to the deputy majority leader, the move is to equip children in his constituency with quality education. The vision birthed the “The Effutu Dream” launched in February 2020 to ensure total transformation of every aspect of the constituency.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new library, the Municipal librarian, Gifty Sey commended Mr Afenyo-Markin for his numerous contributions to education in the constituency.

“I express my appreciation on behalf of my leadership to Hon. Afenyo-Markin who has been building libraries with his personal funds,” she stated.

Madam Sey assured the newly constructed library would be made available for all to ensure the optimum benefit.

The Municipal Librarian underscored the importance of such projects in the educational development of children.

She thus charged others to emulate the actions of the Effutu MP is supporting education if children in the constituency.

Other prominent personalities present at the commissioning were the Municipal Education Director, the Presiding Member for Effutu Municipal Assembly, District Representative of Ghana Library Authority, Clergy, the Deputy Chief Imam, and many others.

---starrfm