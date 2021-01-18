As schools reopen: Seek the welfare of children first---Teachers, Parents admonished

Teachers and parents have been admonished to prioritize the welfare and future of school kids in their fields of endeavor as the world battles the covid-19 pandemic whilst seeking their educational drive.

Offinso North Education Director, Mr. Michael I. Darbbey- Tannian made this sound appeal on CruzFM's Kokrokoo Morning Show Annex with SK DE Broadcaster Friday 14th Jan 2021 when he sought to update stakeholders on his outfit's preparedness towards the resumption of schools.

He indicated that all arrangements have been put in place for pupils from primary to secondary schools to resume studies with all Covid-19 safety restrictions intact.

Mr. Michael I. Darbbey- Tannian noted that as students return to classrooms from the marathon break, different breeds of characters or behavior might accompany them into the classroom and that Teachers are required to ensure their welfare and safety is of grave concern to them.

"We are appealing to Teachers to make the children's welfare their concern", "We should seek the welfare of the pupils",

"The kids have stayed home for long, as they return, they will display stubbornness and stuff. Don't shout at them for showing stubbornness"

"We are also appealing to parents to persuade their wards especially those who in that long period have been engaging in income earning labour activities to understand their future is more worthier to focus on", Mr. Tannian admonished.

The education director also reminded the public about the new curricular changes which is to take effect in 8 weeks during which teachers would be allowed to brush off what was left in the current curriculum before the covid-19 break, adding teachers are yet to receive training for the new core curriculum.

He explained that the new curriculum when introduced will see the JHS 1 to SHS 1 students run a semester system in which they observe only two terms in an academic year and from SHS 2 to SH3, they choose and study courses of their choice.

Pupils at the basic level from kg to primary 6 however are maintaining their normal three-term sessions in each academic year.

Important to note as stated by the director is for each school to register with a nearby health facility to be contacted should any child shows signs of the disease for smooth management of such development. He said "teachers are not advised to contact parents in such situations at the early stage but the health professionals" and in that regard, a special contact number will be provided to all schools.

The Offinso North district as of now is harbouring about 91 public basic schools(38 JHS and 53 primary Schools) and 4 private JHS's with 4 Senior High Schools to its credit but yet to have a tertiary institution.

