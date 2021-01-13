U/WR: Presby Trinity Congregation, Kutunse partners Emmanuel Congregation in Jirapa

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Trinity Congregation, Satellite-Kutunse in Accra has entered into a mutual exchange worship programme with Emmanuel Congregation in Jirapa.

This partnership will see some congregants of Trinity Congregation visiting the local church at Jirapa in the Upper West Region to worship together.

This decision was taken in 2020 by the Session of Trinity Congregation. However, due to the novel Corona Virus pandemic leading to churches' lockdown, the program stalled. The partnership is in line with the vision 1.5 agenda of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian church of Ghana.

In a brief exhortation, the Minister in Charge of Trinity congregation, Rev. Abraham Opoku-Baffour indicated that the church had to adopt a less endowed church to assist both spiritually and materially in order to raise the standard of the church. He hopes that the church will be able to adopt and support additional churches.

Preaching on the theme ‘Forget Not’, Rev. Patrick Boatey, the Minister in Charge of Emmanuel congregation-Jirapa mentioned that, it is always good to remember what the Lord has done for us because it is a mark of the redeemed. It makes us candidates for God's next miracle and gives us energy for the future. He further indicated that the church needs the support and resources to help uplift the congregation. The church has started building its worship center and looking forward to more of such collaborations.

Background:

Emmanuel Congregation located at Jirapa in the Upper West Region was established 14 years ago. It has a membership of 115.

The Trinity Congregation located at Kutunse in the Greater Accra Region is a model Presbyterian Church established in 2005 with over 700 congregants.

About the Writer

Dr. Carl Odame-Gyenti is Finance and Telecom enthusiast, managing Banks and Non-Bank Financial Institutions, local and global Custodians, Trustees, Pension and Asset Managers, Insurance and Fintech relationships with an international Bank in Ghana. Contact: [email protected], Cell: +233-200301110