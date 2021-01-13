ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.01.2021 Regional News

U/WR: Presby Trinity Congregation, Kutunse partners Emmanuel Congregation in Jirapa

By Carl Odame Gyenti
In Picture (left-right): Rev. Abraham Opoku-Baffour and Rev. Patrick Boatey
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
In Picture (left-right): Rev. Abraham Opoku-Baffour and Rev. Patrick Boatey

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Trinity Congregation, Satellite-Kutunse in Accra has entered into a mutual exchange worship programme with Emmanuel Congregation in Jirapa.

This partnership will see some congregants of Trinity Congregation visiting the local church at Jirapa in the Upper West Region to worship together.

This decision was taken in 2020 by the Session of Trinity Congregation. However, due to the novel Corona Virus pandemic leading to churches' lockdown, the program stalled. The partnership is in line with the vision 1.5 agenda of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian church of Ghana.

In a brief exhortation, the Minister in Charge of Trinity congregation, Rev. Abraham Opoku-Baffour indicated that the church had to adopt a less endowed church to assist both spiritually and materially in order to raise the standard of the church. He hopes that the church will be able to adopt and support additional churches.

Preaching on the theme ‘Forget Not’, Rev. Patrick Boatey, the Minister in Charge of Emmanuel congregation-Jirapa mentioned that, it is always good to remember what the Lord has done for us because it is a mark of the redeemed. It makes us candidates for God's next miracle and gives us energy for the future. He further indicated that the church needs the support and resources to help uplift the congregation. The church has started building its worship center and looking forward to more of such collaborations.

Background:

Emmanuel Congregation located at Jirapa in the Upper West Region was established 14 years ago. It has a membership of 115.

The Trinity Congregation located at Kutunse in the Greater Accra Region is a model Presbyterian Church established in 2005 with over 700 congregants.

About the Writer

Dr. Carl Odame-Gyenti is Finance and Telecom enthusiast, managing Banks and Non-Bank Financial Institutions, local and global Custodians, Trustees, Pension and Asset Managers, Insurance and Fintech relationships with an international Bank in Ghana. Contact: [email protected], Cell: +233-200301110

More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
Schools in Eastern region undergo fumigation and disinfection
13.01.2021 | Regional News
Upper West Regional Youth Parliament congratulates Speaker Alban Bagbin
12.01.2021 | Regional News
8th Parliament should work with good conscience—Lawyer Ansah
12.01.2021 | Regional News
West Hills Mall kicks off 2021 with massive Sidewalk Sale
12.01.2021 | Regional News
Ga East MCE warns encroachers of Kwabenya-Atomic market land following fire incident
11.01.2021 | Regional News
Ahead of reopening: Over 6,000 basic schools undergo mass disinfection & fumigation 
11.01.2021 | Regional News
Youth groups root for Ayinga Abagre Yakubu as DCE for Binduri
11.01.2021 | Regional News
Environmental Health Officer assures students of COVID-free environment ahead of school reopening
10.01.2021 | Regional News
Community Water & Sanitation Agency guidelines to extended free water package
08.01.2021 | Regional News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

NDC MPs court process served on Speaker exposes Akufo-Addo’s...
16 hours ago

NDC goes to court to challenge Tarkwa Nsuaem parliamentary r...
16 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line