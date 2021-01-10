ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.01.2021 Social News

EP Church in serious crisis — Moderator

EP Church in serious crisis — Moderator
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Rev. Emmanuel Attu, Acting Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana (EPCG) has said the Church was in a "serious" crisis and would need revival.

He said the Church suffered a financial crisis, and also lamented growing indiscipline.

Rev. Attu made the call in Ho during the induction ceremony of the Moderator-elect of the Church, said some Pastors of the lower branches have not been paid salary in arrears for months.

He also alleged that some Pastors too were refusing postings. .

The Acting Moderator further said income generating projects of the Church had collapsed, and mentioned its Press and Publishing, which used to be a leading name in the industry.

"The EP Church is in a serious crisis. It needs a revival. It's time to stop painting the outside, while the inside are corrupt.

"What is the cause? Is it mismanagement? Is it misappropriation, or compromise of duty? Is it lack of accountability? Are members fed up with contributing financially because they see some enriching themselves?"

"As a Church we need a major change. We need a change of attitude, mindset, and a change in our ways of doing things. We need a change in behaviour."

He called on the new Moderator, and "God fearing" leaders of the Church "who cannot be compromised" to persist despite opposition, at ensuring the needed change.

—GNA

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
1V1D: Bawku farmers appeal for boreholes as dam dries up
10.01.2021 | Social News
Commercial driver allegedly commits suicide at Gbetsile
10.01.2021 | Social News
Get Out Of Depression donates to Assurance of Hope For the Needy Orphanage at Tashie
10.01.2021 | Social News
I voted for Mike Oquaye; ignore contrary claims – Hemang Lower Denkyira MP
10.01.2021 | Social News
Probe military invasion in Parliament — Adam Bonah
09.01.2021 | Social News
Kotoko confirm 8 positive COVID-19 cases
09.01.2021 | Social News
MPs scuffle embarrassing; Parliament must condemn itself – OB Amoah
09.01.2021 | Social News
Bagbin election a victory to democracy — Anni Bansah
09.01.2021 | Social News
Antwi-Danso urges Akufo-Addo to prone down his fat gov't
09.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

NDC mourns 1st National Organizer Joshua Agyekum
1 hour ago

1V1D: Bawku farmers appeal for boreholes as dam dries up
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line