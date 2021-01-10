ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.01.2021 General News

GES to motivate teachers in remote schools

Professor Opoku –Amankwa
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Professor Opoku –Amankwa

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it is committed to motivating teachers who accept to be posted at remote schools in the country.

The Director-General of GES, Professor Opoku –Amankwa in an interview with Accra-based television UTV, indicated that it was no mistake the service decided to post trained teachers to the location they did not choose, saying, this decision was made known to individuals during the application process.

“We asked them whether they are willing to serve in a location in case their choices are unable to accommodate them and they agreed to that option”, he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the service in ensuring individuals who accept postings to rural areas are motivated to boost their morale.

The motivation process is as a result of the introduction of the Ghana Accountability and Learning Outcome (GALOP) which is mainly to cater for the deprived and non-performing teaching-learning schools across Ghana.

“The motivation can be in the form of providing teaching-learning materials and other logistics, adding, qualified but not posted newly trained teachers will be prompted to submit their details for posting”, he said.

Mr. Amankwa assured all applicants and the general public to expect the postings of non-teaching staff, as they are still waiting for clearance from the ministry of finance.

“The financial clearance will be given in due course and posting will be released as soon as the clearance is given, he said.

—Daily Guide

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Akufo-Addo opens new French Chancery in Accra
08.01.2021 | General News
Cite Assin North MP for contempt for flouting court injunction to vote in Parliament – Godfred Dame
08.01.2021 | General News
[List] International dignitaries present at Akufo-Addo's inauguration
07.01.2021 | General News
Akufo-Addo’s call for open conversation on galamsey disappointing – A Rocha
06.01.2021 | General News
Pizarea CEO Henry Ameleke becomes first Ghanaian to Skydive on Dubai’s Palm Drop Zone
07.01.2021 | General News
"Train police officers to stop arresting people for civil issues" -Joseph Naah-Yerreh to GPS
06.01.2021 | General News
Late Quashigah’s family marks 11th anniversary with donation to Christ Faith Foster Home
06.01.2021 | General News
Ghana's reputation high — Akufo-Addo
05.01.2021 | General News
Professor Gyampo lauds Akufo-Addo's last SONA
05.01.2021 | General News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

GES to motivate teachers in remote schools
2 hours ago

I voted for Mike Oquaye; ignore contrary claims – Hemang Low...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line