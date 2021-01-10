Get Out Of Depression donates to Assurance of Hope For the Needy Orphanage at Tashie

Get Out Of Depression (GOOD, a Non-Governmental Organization has made a New year's donation to the Assurance of Hope for the needy Orphanage at Tashie in Accra.

The items donated included clothing, footwears, soft drinks, biscuits, nose masks, tissues and liquid soups on Friday, 8th January 2021.

The group is a team of young mental health advocates who seek to promote the mental well-being of individuals with the overarching aim to curb the rising rate of depression among the citizenry through love, empathy and other activities that can help people to distress.

Apart from donations, GOOD intends to embark on other activities such as health walks, career mentoring, TVET training, community service sensitization, among others.

The GOOD team was led by Miss Appiatewaa who donated the items on behalf of the organisation. During the donation she explained that because of the global pandemic, the rate of depression has increased three times according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to her, with this emergency, the team decided to donate their widow's might to the orphanage who might be affected by the increase in depression.

Sir Jesse, the son of the Senior Officer of the orphanage upon receiving the items thanked the GOOD team and assured them that the items donated would be put to good use to the benefit of the orphans.

He was quick to add that the doors of the orphanage was always opened for such kind gestures and appealed to other corporate organisations to emulate the good example of GOOD.

The programme was a joyous occasion as all the kids were happy and smiled as they witnessed the donation exercise.

GOOD is a Non-governmental Organization which was founded by Miss Amoah Helena also known as Aba Appiatewaa in March 2019 with the main aim of helping to reduce the rate of depression in Ghana.