ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.01.2021 Social News

Get Out Of Depression donates to Assurance of Hope For the Needy Orphanage at Tashie

By D.C. Kwame Kwakye
Get Out Of Depression donates to Assurance of Hope For the Needy Orphanage at Tashie
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Get Out Of Depression (GOOD, a Non-Governmental Organization has made a New year's donation to the Assurance of Hope for the needy Orphanage at Tashie in Accra.

The items donated included clothing, footwears, soft drinks, biscuits, nose masks, tissues and liquid soups on Friday, 8th January 2021.

The group is a team of young mental health advocates who seek to promote the mental well-being of individuals with the overarching aim to curb the rising rate of depression among the citizenry through love, empathy and other activities that can help people to distress.

Apart from donations, GOOD intends to embark on other activities such as health walks, career mentoring, TVET training, community service sensitization, among others.

The GOOD team was led by Miss Appiatewaa who donated the items on behalf of the organisation. During the donation she explained that because of the global pandemic, the rate of depression has increased three times according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to her, with this emergency, the team decided to donate their widow's might to the orphanage who might be affected by the increase in depression.

Sir Jesse, the son of the Senior Officer of the orphanage upon receiving the items thanked the GOOD team and assured them that the items donated would be put to good use to the benefit of the orphans.

He was quick to add that the doors of the orphanage was always opened for such kind gestures and appealed to other corporate organisations to emulate the good example of GOOD.

The programme was a joyous occasion as all the kids were happy and smiled as they witnessed the donation exercise.

GOOD is a Non-governmental Organization which was founded by Miss Amoah Helena also known as Aba Appiatewaa in March 2019 with the main aim of helping to reduce the rate of depression in Ghana.

Kwame Kwakye
Kwame Kwakye

A Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
1V1D: Bawku farmers appeal for boreholes as dam dries up
10.01.2021 | Social News
EP Church in serious crisis — Moderator
10.01.2021 | Social News
Commercial driver allegedly commits suicide at Gbetsile
10.01.2021 | Social News
I voted for Mike Oquaye; ignore contrary claims – Hemang Lower Denkyira MP
10.01.2021 | Social News
Probe military invasion in Parliament — Adam Bonah
09.01.2021 | Social News
Kotoko confirm 8 positive COVID-19 cases
09.01.2021 | Social News
MPs scuffle embarrassing; Parliament must condemn itself – OB Amoah
09.01.2021 | Social News
Bagbin election a victory to democracy — Anni Bansah
09.01.2021 | Social News
Antwi-Danso urges Akufo-Addo to prone down his fat gov't
09.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

NDC mourns 1st National Organizer Joshua Agyekum
1 hour ago

1V1D: Bawku farmers appeal for boreholes as dam dries up
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line