09.01.2021 Social News

The chaos in Parliament was unnecessary, unacceptable — Shama residents

2 HOURS AGO

A cross-section of residents in the Shama District have condemned the chaotic incident that almost marred the inauguration of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic, describing it as “unnecessary and unacceptable”.

According to them, the scenes witnessed in the august House on Wednesday had subjected the country to international ridicule and tainted the country's hard-earned democratic reputation on the African continent.

The people noted with grave concern particularly the behaviour of Mr Mohammed Muntaka Mubarack, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asewase and Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West, describing their actions as an affront to parliamentary democracy.

In a sampled interview during a visit to Abuesi, Shama, Komfueku, Inchaban, Ituma and Kumasi -Kakrabamu, the residents the Ghana News Agency expressed their disappointment and condemned the invasion of the armed military into the chamber of parliament.

They maintained that those involved should be dealt with in accordance with the law to serve as deterrent to others.

Mr Frank Sackey, an electrician said such an ugly incident had caused monumental damage to the image of the country and reiterated that such an act should not be countenanced anymore.

"Appropriate sanction must be meted out to them for masterminding the awful scenes during the inauguration of the Eight Parliament of Fourth Republic to prevent any future occurrence of such ugly development", he added.

Ms Portia Eshun, a resident of Ituma said she was surprised to see the honourable members engaged in such acts.

For her, their actions made them unfit to hold the position of MPs and to be called honourable members.

She maintained that investigations ought to be conducted into the incident and that Members of Parliament found culpable be punished accordingly.

The people said stringent measures must be considered to stem any future occurrence to save the country from further opprobrium.

—GNA

