Performance Of Ministers 2020

FAKS Investigative Services announced to the general public the Performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Regional Ministers for 2020.

The annual survey also included the performance of Members of Parliament and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the country. Despite the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the exercises were successful.

The 2020 survey focuses on opinions from the public and as well as some assessment from the ministries, agencies and as well as the regions. The public, mainly our respondents, contributed largely to the outcome of this survey, especially the Ministers, Deputy Ministers and the Regional Ministers.

The FAKS team is made up of researchers, media practitioners and academia that made the assessment based on the outcome of the findings they had.

The survey took place between the months of October and December 2020 and it was the 9th Edition since FAKS started this project.

Respondents for the survey were, Journalists, students, petty traders, business traditional rulers, business owners, civil society organizations (CSOs), commercial drivers, traders in general, academia, and others.

About 74% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 55 while the remaining 26% were between the ages of 56 and 75.

Out of the 4,327 feedbacks received during the period, 2,223 of the respondents, representing 51.39% were females while the remaining 2,104 representing 48.61% were males. meanwhile, the ranking was between 60% and 100%.

FAKS Investigative Services is a Ghanaian research and investigative firm.

Some of the issues emanated from the respondents during the survey included the support of stimulus package from the government to businesses through NBSSI and Business Development Ministry; testimonies from drivers concerning measures put in place at the DVLA; measures put in place by the government through the Ministry of Health to control COVID-19 pandemic; the development in the Railway sector; Improvement in the public transport services; especially services of Metro Mass Transit and the services of Intercity STC.

Also includes infrastructure development in the Sports and Education sectors, especially about pitches and building expansions in Secondary schools; prompt response on SSNIT benefits and update on SSNIT contributions to beneficiaries; Road infrastructure; and many more.

BEST 10 MINISTERS, 2020

1st - Kwaku Ofori Asiamah - Transport Minister
Respondents: 3,956
Mark: 91.42%

1st - Dr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu- Health Minister

Respondents: 3,956

Mark: 91.42%

2nd - Joe Ghartey- Railways Development Minister

Respondents: 3,731

Mark: 86.23%

2nd - Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal - Business Development Minister

Respondents: 3,731

Mark: 86.23%

3rd – Kwesi Amoako Atta – Roads and Highways Minister

Respondents: 3,655

Mark: 84.47%

3rd - Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh - Education Minister

Respondents: 3,655

Mark: 84.47%

4th - Alan Kyeremanteng - Trade Minister

Respondents: 3,583

Mark: 82.81%

4th - Ursula Owusu Ekuful- Communication

Respondents: 3,583

Mark: 82.81%

5th – Ken Ofori-Atta- Finance Minister

Respondents: 3,348

Mark: 77.38%

5th - Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto- Agric Minister

Respondents: 3,348

Mark: 77.38%

6th - Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey - Foreign Affairs Minister

Respondents: 3,131

Mark: 72.37%

7th – Hajia Alima Mahama- Local Government Minister

Respondents: 3,053

Mark: 70.56%

8th – Ambrose Dery- Interior Minister

Respondents: 2,878

Mark: 66.51%

9th – Isaac Kwame Asiamah- Youth and Sports Minister

Respondents: 2,847

Mark: 67.20%

10th – Dr. Mustapha Abdul - Hamid- Inner City and Zongo Dev. Minister

Respondents: 2,825

Mark: 65.30%

BEST 10 DEPUTY MINISTERS, 2020

1st ---Attorney GeneralRespondents: 4,051Mark: 93.63%

1st - Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum – Education

Respondents: 4,051

Mark: 93.63%

2nd – Dr. Bernard Oko-Boye- Health

Respondents: 3,825

Mark: 88.41%

2nd - Henry Quartey- Interior

Respondents: 3,825

Mark: 88.41%

3rd- Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah- Health

Respondents: 3,622

Mark: 83.72%

3rd- Andy Appiah- Kubi- Railway Development

Respondents: 3,622

Mark: 83.72%

4th – Pius Enam Hadzide- Information

Respondents: 3,480

Mark: 80.43%

4th- Nii Kwartei Titus Glover – Transport

Respondents: 3,480

Mark: 80.43%

5th – Robert Ahomka- Lindsey- Trade

Respondents: 3,346

Mark: 77.34%

6th – Joseph Dindiok Kpemka- Attorney General

Respondents: 3,275

Mark: 75.69%

7th- Barbara Oteng Gyasi- Lands and Natural Resources

Respondents: 3,130

Mark: 72.35%

8th – Patrick Boamah- Sanitation and Water Resources

Respondents: 3,059

Mark: 70.71%

9th –Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam- Energy and Petroleum

Respondents: 2,906

Mark: 67.16%

10th – Osei Bonsu Amoah- Local Government

Respondents: 2,829

Mark: 65.38%

BEST 5 REGIONAL MINISTERS, 2020

1st -- Ashanti Regional MinisterRespondents: 4,081Mark: 94.31%

1st - Kwamena Duncan - Central Regional Minister

Respondents: 4,081

Mark: 94.31%

2nd – Kwabena Okyere Darko- Mensah—Western Regional Minister

Respondents: 3,820

Mark: 88.29%

2nd -- Salifu Saeed – Northern Regional Minister

Respondents: 3,820

Mark: 88.29%

3rd - Ishmael Ashitey- Greater Accra Regional Minister

Respondents: 3,623

Mark: 83.73%

4th – Evelyn Ama Kumi- Richardson – Bono Regional Minister

Respondents: 3,342

Mark: 77.23%

5th – Archibald Yao Letsa - Volta Regional Minister

Respondents: 3,059

Mark: 70.71%

6th – Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu – Western North Regional Minister

Respondents: 2,993

Mark: 69.17%

7th – Kofi Amoakohene – Bono East Regional Minister

Respondents: 2,960

Mark: 68.41%

8th – Evans Opoku Bobie—Ahafo Regional Minister

Respondents: 2,938

Mark: 67.89%

9th – Kwasi Owusu Yeboah—Oti Regional Minister

Respondents: 2,909

Mark: 67.23%

10th – Eric Kwakye Darfour – Eastern Regional Minister

Respondents: 2,813

Mark: 65.01%

MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT (MPs)

, MP for Adaklu Constituency

Best Majority MP- 2020

Frank Annoh- Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency

Best Minority MP - 2020

Bernard Ahiafor, MP for Akatsi South Constituency

Best Female MP- 2020

Abena Osei Asare, MP for Atiwa East Constituency

BEST 10 CEOs OF SOEs, 2020

1st -- CEO of GIHOC DistilleriesRespondents: 4,267Mark: 98.62%

1st – Dr. Ofori Tenkorang - Director General of SSNIT

Respondents: 4,267

Mark: 98.62%

2nd - Kwame Agyeman- Budu- MD, Electricity Company of Ghana

Respondents: 4,049

Mark: 93.57%

2nd – Kwasi Agyeman Busia – CEO- DVLA

Respondents: 4,049

Mark: 93.57%

3rd - Dr. Benjamin K. D. Asante - CEO of Ghana Gas

Respondents: 3,657

Mark: 84.52%

3rd- Michael Okyere Baafi - CEO of Ghana Free Zone

Respondents: 3,657

Mark: 84.52%

4th - Madam Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey- Executive Director of NBSSI

Respondents: 3,565

Mark: 82.39%

5th- Joseph Boahen Aidoo- CEO of COCOBOD

Respondents: 3,525

Mark: 81.46%

6th - Nana Akomeah - CEO of State Transport Company

Respondents: 3,395

Mark: 78.47%

7th – Madam Delese Mimi Darko, CEO of Food and Drugs Authority

Respondents: 3,273

Mark: 75.65%

8th – Justin Kodua Frimpong- CEO, Youth Employment Authority

Respondents: 3,040

Mark: 70.27%

9th- Richard Boadu, Administrator of GETFUND

Respondents: 2,973

Mark: 68.71%

10th - David Asante - MD of Ghana Publishing Company

Respondents: 2,872

Mark: 66.37%