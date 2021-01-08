CFF-Ghana condemn military invasion of Parliament, shameful conduct of MPs

Community Focus Foundation, Ghana (CFF) has described as shameful the conduct of Members of Parliament on Thursday morning in the election of the Speaker of Parliament while condemning the invasion of the military of the House.

In the early hours of Thursday, January 7, 2021, Members of Parliament elected to serve for the next four years were captured on tape engaging in back on forth arguments described by many as a disgrace.

From disagreements to near-brawls, the low point was when Carlos Ahenkorah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) snatched ballot papers after voting was concluded to elect a new Speaker of Parliament.

In a preview to what happened, CFF-Ghana says it condemn the happenings as well as the subsequent military invasion of parliament in a bid to calm tempers and restore order.

“While we congratulate our elected officials, CFF-Ghana however condemns in no uncertain terms the military invasion of the August House, and the shameful conduct of our Legislators in the house,” part of a press release from the group dated January 8, 2021, has said.

In the foregoing, CFF-Ghana has pledged to continue to fearlessly hold leaders of the country accountable to ensure that they commit and dedicate themselves to the colours of the country and none other.

Read the full press release below:

CFF-Ghana congratulates all sworn- in Ghanaian elected officials.

We wish to extend our sincerest congratulations to all elected Ghanaian officials including the President of the Republic, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamud Bawumia, the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, deputy speakers, leaders of the caucuses, and the Honourable Members of Parliament on their assumption of office.

The collective resolve and commitment to safeguard the peace & security, love for country and demonstration of maturity in the face of challenges which characterized the recently held 7th December, 2020 election is highly commendable.

We also congratulate the people of Ghana for their commitment and resillience in consolidating the democratic gains of our great nation, Ghana.

While we congratulate our elected officials, CFF-Ghana however condemn in no uncertain terms the military invasion of the August House, and the shameful conduct of our Legislators in the house.

Never again should this situation repeat itself in our democratic journey!

We, on our part, will continue to offer our support and constructive contributions to the growth of our fledging democracy. We will continue to fearlessly hold our leaders accountable to ensuring that they commit and dedicate themselves to the colours of Ghana and none other.

Once again, accept our sincerest congratulations.

