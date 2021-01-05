ModernGhanalogo

05.01.2021 Regional News

Western Multimedia celebrates New Year's Day with needy

By Emma Opoku
Western Multimedia celebrates New Year's Day with needy
Western Multimedia, operators of Trinity FM and Fact FM based in Bogoso in the Prestea Huni – Valley Municipality of the Western Region has on the New Year’s Day January 1, 2021, presented food items to some needy persons within its catchment areas.

The presentation was captured under one of the company’s projects that seeks to reach out to the vulnerable within the Prestea Huni -Valley Municipality called, “Western Multimedia Needy Project”.

List of over fifty people who benefitted from the projects was compiled after they called the company’s front desk when the announcement was made on air.

In a hearty chat with them at the premises of Western Multimedia, the Managing Director for the media firm Dr. Matthew Ayeh said, the project was to extend a helping hand to those who had nothing to celebrate the festive season.

“It’s the end of the year and with our widow’s mite, we have planned to support you this season, so you can celebrate it just like others”.

Dr. Ayeh acknowledged that, without the support and listenership of the people in Prestea Huni -Valley Municipality, his firm would not have gotten to the stage where it has become the right turn for any company and individual who wish to advertisement.

He said, “you should continue praying for us to grow from strength to strength so we can give more in the coming years”.

The excited beneficiaries thanked Western Multimedia, which is under the ably leadership of Dr. Ayeh for thinking about them during the celebration.

“We pray for more success for you and your company”, Madam Enyonam, their spokesperson stated.

